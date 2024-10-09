(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press Release

Nokia and Furukawa Electric LatAm expand partnership in Brazil to reach data center market



Security and designed for the AI era are focus of new phase of partnership, designed for data centers of all sizes in Brazil.

Solutions immediately available for Brazilian bring together Nokia's modern data center automation and DDoS attack detection and mitigation software. Existing partnership between the companies to commercialize advanced passive optical (POL) technologies continues throughout Latin America.

9 October 2024

São Paulo, Brazil – Nokia and Furukawa Electric LatAm today announced they have expanded their partnership to immediately bring high-performance solutions in data center automation to Brazil. Partners since 2022, the two companies will also continue to offer advanced passive optical network technologies to the Latin American business market.

Furukawa will now offer Nokia's Data Center Fabric solution, which includes high-performance data center switching platforms, running Nokia SR Linux , a uniquely open, extensible and resilient Network Operating System and managed by Nokia Event-Driven Automation (EDA) , a modern data center network automation platform that combines speed with reliability and simplicity and provides guardrails that detect errors caused by automation.

Roberto Kihara, General Sales Manager for Furukawa Electric LatAm, said: “We are delighted to be able to extend our partnership with Nokia to offer the most advanced passive optical network technology available. The POL market is very hot in Latin America and we have a lot to achieve together in the region's data center market. Brazil is a promising market and exemplary in terms of investment volume and demand for automation solutions."

Juan Pablo Anadon, Head of Enterprise, Webscale and Partners Sales for Latin America, Network Infrastructure at Nokia, said :“Together with Furukawa Electric LatAm, we are committed to bringing cutting-edge data center technology to the Latin American business market quickly. Our new EDA platform, developed for the AI era, simplifies data center management and can cut down operational efforts up to 40%. Part of our Data Center Fabric solution, EDA is now available in Brazil just two weeks following its global launch, allowing us to work towards our goal with Furukawa to support and advance data center networks in Latin America.”

Nokia is helping cloud builders worldwide to build modern data center networks that are highly reliable, secure and easy to operate – which is essential to meet the growing demands of AI workloads worldwide.

Resources and additional information

Webpage: Nokia - Event-Driven Automation (EDA)

Webpage: 7220 Interconnect Router for Data Center Fabric

Webpage: 7750 Service Router

Webpage: Deepfield Defender

Press release: Nokia and Furukawa Electric LatAm partner to accelerate Optical LAN in Latin America

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

About Furukawa Electric LatAm

Furukawa Electric Latam is a communications infrastructure solutions manufacturer with headquarters in Curitiba/PR and other plants in Sorocaba/SP and Santa Rita do Sapucaí/MG, as well as optical cable factories in Berazategui, Argentina, and Mexicali, Mexico.

With a comprehensive portfolio of communication infrastructure solutions, it serves diverse markets such as data centres, industries, offices, operators and services, among others, at all application levels.

Furukawa Solutions brand is the result of the union of various development, production and support centres distributed around the world, relying on the solidity of the Furukawa Electric group, which has been operating globally for over 135 years, offering world-class solutions with local support and services. With a strong commitment to society, it provides infrastructure for life.

Media inquiries

Nokia Press Office

Email: ...

Nokia Americas

Email: ...

Furukawa Electric Latam

Email: ...

Follow Nokia on social media

LinkedIn X Instagram Facebook YouTube

Follow Furukawa on social media

Linkedin