Spendx Prepares To Launch The First-Ever Gamified Spend-To-Earn Mini App On Telegram

WASHINGTON, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpendX , a pioneering Web3 startup, is gearing up to introduce the first-ever gamified Spend-To-Earn mini app on Telegram, in collaboration with Visa. This groundbreaking initiative aims to drive Web3 mass adoption by gamifying real-world spending and rewarding users with Web3 incentives, setting a new standard for how consumers engage with cryptocurrency and everyday purchases.

Telegram has demonstrated significant potential in introducing cryptocurrencies to broader audiences through Tap-To-Earn games. These games have proven successful in attracting new users due to their easy accessibility and engaging mechanics. However, despite their initial appeal, they often lack the depth required to maintain long-term user engagement. SpendX aims to address this gap by integrating gamification, real-world spending, and Web3 rewards, offering a more sustainable and engaging user experience.

SpendX achieves this through its collaboration with Visa and the use of the Visa Offers Platform, which allows for tracking payment transactions through a card-linked feature. This innovative approach enables Visa cardholders to earn Web3 rewards every time they make purchases in the real world. With more than 4.3 billion Visa cards in circulation, the Spend-To-Earn app has the potential to unlock Web3 access for a massive global audience, making it one of the most promising Web3 mini app on Telegram.

This gamified approach to real-world spending not only enhances the experience of Visa cardholders but also offers a unique entry point into Web3 for Telegram's vast user base. By seamlessly combining the simplicity of Telegram's mini apps, real-world purchases, and the excitement of earning Web3 rewards, SpendX aims to push cryptocurrency adoption beyond niche communities and into mainstream use.

"SpendX is all about making Web3 part of everyday life. By leveraging Visa's global network and integrating it with our Spend-To-Earn model on Telegram, we can help users experience the benefits of Web3 through the transactions they're already making," said a spokesperson for SpendX.

In addition to its collaboration with Visa, SpendX has secured seed funding and is backed by Icetea Labs, DAO Maker and other strategic investors to support the development and marketing efforts ahead of the app's official launch later this year.

For more information, visit spendx.org or contact SpendX at ...

