HER Cause, Inc. Hosts 'Shatter The Stigma!' 5K Walk 2 Support Mental Health Awareness For Black Women And Women Of Color

- Iyona Blake, Founder and CEO of HER Cause, Inc HILL, MD, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Press ReleaseHER Cause, Inc. Hosts “Shatter the Stigma!” 5K Walk to Support Mental Health Awareness for Black Women and Women of ColorOxon Hill, MD – November 16, 2024 – HER Cause, Inc., a 501©3 nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting mental health awareness and education for Black women and women of color, is excited to announce the“Shatter the Stigma!” 5K Walk. This event aims to raise awareness and end the stigma surrounding mental health for Black women and women of color.Event Details:.Date: Saturday, November 16, 2024.Registration Time: 8:00 am.Race/Walk Time: 9:00 am.Event Closing Time: 12:00 pm.Location: Potomac River Waterfront Park Trail, 100 Heritage Cove Road, Oxon Hill, MD 20744Mission: The goal of the“Shatter the Stigma!” 5K Walk is to raise awareness for mental health and provide Black women and women of color with essential mental health resources. With the support of the community, HER Cause, Inc. aims to make a positive impact on the lives of BIPOC women. Proceeds from registration fees and donations will support the costs associated with our upcoming training program and other operational expenses.Event Highlights:.Support and Solidarity: Join a community of individuals walking together to raise awareness and show support for mental health among Black women and women of color..Empowerment Through Movement: Experience the positive impact of physical activity on mental well-being as we walk along the beautiful Potomac River Waterfront..Fundraising for a Cause: All proceeds from the event will go towards HER Cause, Inc.'s training programs, which aim to break down barriers to mental healthcare and provide essential resources.Iyona Blake, Founder and CEO of HER Cause, Inc., stated,“Mental health is a critical issue that affects many in our community. Our goal with the Shatter the Stigma 5K Walk is to create a supportive environment where Black women and women of color can access the resources they need to thrive. We invite everyone to join us in this important cause and help us break down the barriers to mental healthcare.”Registration Costs:.5K Walk: $35.00 + 6% + $1.00 Fee ($38.10).Day of Registration: .Sponsor: 5K Entry + $100 Donation (includes company logo on participant t-shirts).Volunteer: Free registration with all event goodies and a t-shirtRegistration Includes:.Chance to win door prizes.Access to event festivities: live music, refreshments, prize drawings.T-shirt ($25 added value)Join Us: We invite everyone to join us in this important cause. By participating in the“Shatter the Stigma!” 5K Walk, you will help raise awareness and support mental health resources for Black women and women of color. Together, we can make a difference and shatter the stigma surrounding mental health.For more information and to register, please visit our event website: HER Cause, Inc. 5K Walk.Contact: HER Cause, Inc. Email: ... Phone: (571) 274-0078About HER Cause, Inc.: HER Cause, Inc. is a nonprofit organization committed to increasing access to mental health resources for Black women and women of color through arts and humanities, health, wellness, and advocacy. Our mission is to support and empower BIPOC women by providing the necessary tools and resources to improve their mental health and well-being.

