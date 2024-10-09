Flottweg Showcases Cutting-Edge Slaughterhouse Recycling Solutions At NARA 2024 Convention

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Flottweg Tricanter Technology

Flottweg highlights its innovative centrifuges for efficient processing and recycling of animal by-products at the annual NARA in Raleigh, NC.

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Flottweg, a global leader in separation , will present its innovative solutions for slaughterhouse waste processing and recycling at the North American Renderers Association (NARA) Annual Convention from October 22-25, 2024, at the Ritz Carlton Bacara in Santa Barbara, CA.

Flottweg's decanter and disc centrifuges are specially designed to efficiently process animal by-products and slaughterhouse waste, including fat extraction and protein recovery. With these advanced technologies, Flottweg offers a sustainable, economical solution for the rendering industry, addressing the unique challenges of recycling animal carcasses and converting waste into valuable resources.

Flottweg's decanters, Tricanter® machines, and disc centrifuges are among the top products in the industry, combining cutting-edge technology and decades of expertise in separation processes. With a focus on maximizing efficiency, these centrifuges ensure high levels of solid-liquid separation, leading to increased yield of fats and proteins while significantly reducing waste disposal volumes.

“At Flottweg, we recognize the critical importance of rendering in the circular economy,” said Bill Griffiths, Flottweg's subject matter expert.“Our centrifuge technology is designed to ensure maximum recovery of valuable materials from animal by-products, with an emphasis on energy efficiency and low operating costs.”

By achieving high levels of separation and delivering consistent performance, Flottweg's decanter centrifuges provide renderers with reliable, scalable solutions for processing large quantities of animal waste. This helps reduce environmental impact and improve profitability through material recovery and reuse.

Attendees of NARA 2024 are encouraged to visit Flottweg's booth to learn more about how their decanter centrifuges can meet the demands of the rendering industry. Flottweg's experts will be available to discuss custom solutions for specific operational needs.

The North American Renderers Association (NARA) Annual Convention is a key event for industry professionals involved in the rendering and recycling of animal by-products. The convention serves as a platform to discuss the latest innovations, regulations, and sustainability practices in the rendering industry.

