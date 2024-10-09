Ataya And Ecrio Announce Availability Of Critical Communication Services For Private 5G Networks

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Ataya & Ecrio announced the availability of their integrated solutions for P5G deployments inc. support for native VoNR, VoIP & Mission Critical Push-to-Talk.

- Rajesh PazhyannurSANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ataya and Ecrio Announce Availability of Critical Communication Services for Private 5G NetworksAtaya, the leader in universal connectivity solutions for Industry 4.0 and beyond, and Ecrio, the foremost supplier of critical communications software for Private 5G (P5G) Networks and Edge AI workloads, today announced the availability of their integrated solutions for P5G deployments including support for native VoNR, VoIP and Mission Critical Push-to-Talk (MCX).One of the essential functions of a P5G Network is to offer real-time communications services to frontline workers and employees. Native voice calls, push-to-talk, and messaging are now possible within a P5G network thanks to this important integration. Further, this integration enables Edge AI solutions (i.e., worker safety, perimeter security), offering interactive human-to-machine communication for voice command and control of cameras, drones, robots, and sensors across industry and defense verticals.Ecrio, based in Cupertino, CA, is a leader in end-to-end critical communication software, providing a comprehensive platform for P5G networks. Ecrio's proven track record features successful deployments across various industry verticals, public safety, and defense. With its low footprint, modular and scalable architecture, Ecrio's edge infrastructure can be deployed to support both Native Dialing and OTT apps for ruggedized phones and tablets.Ataya has integrated and validated Ecrio's solution with their award-winning Harmony Universal Connectivity Solution, which includes a P5G Core and also the ability to manage 5G radios, Wi-Fi, and Ethernet and implement a Zero Trust Network Access policy across all network connections.“We are excited to see this integrated solution now available to the P5G market,” said Rajesh Pazhyannur, CEO and co-founder of Ataya.“Our partnership with Ecrio enables us to offer an out-of-the-box, compact, full-featured communication solution for Edge AI deployments in enterprise, Industry 4.0, defense, and public sector.”"Critical communications is becoming an essential component for AI workloads across verticals," said Michel Gannage, Founder and CEO of Ecrio. "Ataya brings a new level of Zero Trust secured connectivity, and we are proud to extend that capability with Ecrio's critical communications to benefit the global market.”About Ataya:Ataya unites, secures, and simplifies enterprise connectivity. With production deployments around the world, Ataya delivers universal connectivity for Industry 4.0 and Enterprise across existing Wi-Fi, and Ethernet while adding Private 5G, Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), and a powerful yet simple user experience that unifies the OT and IT environments. The Ataya team has been part of companies such as Cisco, Ruckus, Commscope, Federated Wireless, Broadcom, ADVA, and Qualcomm, with experience in building products ranging from microchips to cloud-native telecom and enterprise software. The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California with sales and operations around the world.For more information, visitMedia Contact:Chris SwanAtayaEmail: ...Website:About Ecrio:Ecrio is the leading supplier of end-to-end critical communication software essential for deploying Private 5G Networks and Edge AI workloads. Ecrio offers a comprehensive suite of standards-compliant Communication Servers and Device Client Software, optimized to run in a Network-in-a-Box, on-premises, or in Operator MEC via its FlexIMSTM and FlexEDGETM architectures. It supports Edge AI solutions, enabling interactive human-to-machine communication for voice command and control of cameras, drones, robots, and sensors across industry and defense verticals. Ecrio's Voice, Video, and Messaging solutions are 3GPP and GSMA compliant, supporting VxLTE, VoNR, VoWiFi, MCX, and RCS.For more information, please visit .Media ContactLina MartinEcrio Inc.Email: ...,Website:###

