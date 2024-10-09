Albany Job Fair Partners With CNYS Black Expo 2024 To Provide Opportunities For Job Seekers To Find Jobs This November

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CNYS Blak 2024 at the Empire State Plaza.

Albany Job Fair Dates: Sept 11, Oct 2, Nov 9

People crowd into Albany Job Fair.

The Albany Job Fair is launching a partnership with CNYS Black Expo during the Nov. 9th event to bring an enhanced job search experience to the Capital Region.

- Darcy Knapp, Event OrganizerALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CNYS Black Expo's mission is to create meaningful connections, promote entrepreneurship, and empower Black youth through education, business, and community engagement. The Albany Job Fair is launching a partnership with CNYS Black Expo during the November 9th CNYS Expo to bring an enhanced job search experience to the Capital Region. CNYS Black Expo promises to be an incredible gathering of businesses, organizations, and community members, celebrating and promoting Black culture and entrepreneurship. The Expo will take place November 9, 2024 at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center 11 am – 4 pm. The Albany Job Fair will be 10 am – 2 pm in the Lobby of the ESP. To learn more visit and .“We anticipate 700-900 job seekers, plus 4,000 people attending the CNYS Black Expo," said Darcy Knapp, Albany Job Fair Chairman. "The Nov 9th Albany Job Fair at the CNYS Black Expo is an extraordinary opportunity and we are very proud to be part of this event.”The Albany Job Fair offers a unique resume distribution opportunity for all job seekers, whether you attend in person or not. Applicants can email their resume in prior to the event, or leave a resume at the information table as they enter. All resumes are collected, scanned and forwarded to all recruiters .“We usually distribute over 1,200 resumes to every company recruiting at each Albany Job Fair,” said Darcy Knapp, event director.“This event is the only area job fair that distributes resumes for all job seekers, whether they attend in person or not.”eBiz Docs will be scanning candidate resumes for distribution to all recruiters. You can also send your resume in now for early distribution. Please email your resume to .... Recruiters are already screening candidates and scheduling interviews.November 9th 2024 Albany Job Fair Recruiters include: The City of Albany, NYS Dept. of LaborJob seekers and recruiters are welcome to visit for more information and check out the online job fair. The online job fair offers links to all participating recruiters' online job listings. You can find resumé submission options, and get an up-to-date list of participating recruiters.Job Seeker registration is not required to attend the Albany Job Fair and resume submission is optional. The goal of the Albany Job Fair is to maximize connections between job seekers and recruiters. Recruiters can also sign up online to recruit at the Albany Job Fair and/or have a exhibitor table at the CNYS Black Expo.

