UK Warns Of Serious Situation In Middle East, Calls For Easing Tension

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- British Foreign Secretary David Lammy warned on Wednesday of the seriousness of the situation in the Middle East, calling for increased efforts to reduce tension.

This came in a statement issued by the British Foreign Office before Lammy's departure to Bahrain and Jordan to hold talks with the leaders there in order to establish security and stability in the region.

"The situation is currently extremely dangerous, and any escalation or miscalculation is not in anyone's interest," Lammy said, stressing the importance of reaching a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon to allow assistance to the affected civilians and secure the release of the hostages. (end)

nbs









MENAFN09102024000071011013ID1108761932