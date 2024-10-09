عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Six Israeli Settlers Stabbed In Occupied Hadera City


10/9/2024 9:14:02 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- Six Israeli settlers were injured in a stabbing attack in the occupied city of Hadera on Wednesday, Israeli media said.
The stabbings took place at four different locations with two of the victims critically injured, three were in serious condition, and one sustained moderate injuries.
Israeli Occupation forces issued a brief video of the suspected attacker being apprehended. (end)
nk





MENAFN09102024000071011013ID1108761931


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search