Six Israeli Settlers Stabbed In Occupied Hadera City
Date
10/9/2024 9:14:02 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
RAMALLAH, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- Six Israeli settlers were injured in a stabbing attack in the occupied city of Hadera on Wednesday, Israeli media said.
The stabbings took place at four different locations with two of the victims critically injured, three were in serious condition, and one sustained moderate injuries.
Israeli Occupation forces issued a brief video of the suspected attacker being apprehended. (end)
nk
MENAFN09102024000071011013ID1108761931
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.