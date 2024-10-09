(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CA Global Partners, a leading asset management and auction firm, is proud to announce the auction sale of assets from the historic Santa Barbara News-Press. This major auction will be conducted via a timed online sale on October 17th, 2024, offering a rare opportunity to acquire equipment, machinery and collectibles from one of California's most iconic newspapers.
Continue Reading
CA Global Partners to Host Auction Sale of Assets from Santa Barbara News-Press
CA Global Partners to Host Auction Sale of Assets from Santa Barbara News-Press
Interested parties are encouraged to attend an in-person inspection on October 16th, 2024. This inspection day will provide bidders with a hands-on opportunity to examine the extensive range of assets available. The sale includes:
- State-of-the-art printing presses
- Print roll systems and inserters
- Labeling machines, stackers, joggers, and pallet lifters
- Large quantities of newsprint paper rolls
- Machine shop equipment
- Office furniture and fixtures
- Historical collectibles
- And much more!
This auction marks the end of an era for the Santa Barbara News-Press, offering a unique chance for businesses and the general public to acquire valuable machinery and historical items. Whether you're looking for high-quality printing equipment or historical memorabilia, this sale has something for everyone.
"We are honored to manage the auction of such a historic institution's assets," said Peter Wyke, President of CA Global Partners. "The Santa Barbara News-Press has played a significant role in the community for decades, and this auction offers a rare opportunity to own a piece of its legacy."
CA Global Partners invites bidders from across the industry to participate in this exciting event. The auction will be hosted online, making it accessible to a global audience.
For more information on the auction or to register, please or contact our team at (818) 340-3134.
About CA Global Partners
CA Global Partners is a worldwide leader in asset management, auctions, and liquidations. With decades of experience in conducting large-scale auctions for industries ranging from manufacturing to media, CA Global Partners delivers comprehensive solutions for clients looking to buy or sell surplus assets.
Media Contact:
Peter Wyke
CA Global Partners
Phone: (818) 340-3134
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE CA Global Partners
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN09102024003732001241ID1108761911
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.