Bluetail Launches Technical Services Partner Network To Help Charter Operators Maximize Aircraft Uptime

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluetail , the leading provider of digital aircraft records management solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its new Technical Services Partner Network.

Bluetail launches technical services partner network.

"As Part 135 charter operators continue to expand, they are continually challenged with finding the best resources for the services they need to maximize aircraft uptime and profitability," stated Bluetail Co-Founder, Stuart Illian. "By establishing this vetted partner network – like we previously did for aircraft

logbook scanning – we can now provide a single source to locate professionals with the technical skills and experience charter operators need, saving them time and money."

"Each member of our partner network has been vetted and is committed to upholding our high standards of quality and attention to detail," stated Bluetail VP of Services, Shelly Fendly. "Our new network offers a wide array of services, including Part 135 aircraft conformity inspections, aircraft condition surveys, and ongoing records management."

As part of the partner network's vetting process, Bluetail ensures that every prospective partner has years of industry experience and the required training and certifications to perform the services. Also, by integrating Bluetail's software into their service offerings, these partners can offer clients a seamless, digitized process that sets a new standard in business aviation services.

"Utilizing Bluetail's state-of-the-art software, these services are designed to reduce research and compliance time by up to 50%, moving the industry beyond traditional paper-based tech service consulting," she added.

Fendly also explained that the company has been working with its key customers for the last six months to develop and fine-tune the project management side of its new partner network, and the results have been impressive.

Bluetail has received very positive feedback on the ease, speed and efficiency of using their new partners. As one aircraft management company customer recently stated, "The reduced research time and the ability to keep our maintenance technicians working on their core work has saved us countless hours and headaches."

About Bluetail

Bluetail is the leading modern aircraft records platform. We enable aircraft owners, operators, and flight departments to move away from paper-based records and digitize, organize, search, and share all aircraft records (back-to-birth) from anywhere on any device. Our customers experience the peace of mind from knowing every aircraft logbook, document, and history is professionally scanned, indexed, and secured with our FAA-compliant, cloud-based SaaS platform so they can focus on running and growing their business. Learn more at

Bluetail Media Contact:

Dale Smith

Media Relations Representative

Bluetail, Inc.

M: 904.400.1000

E: [email protected]



SOURCE Bluetail

