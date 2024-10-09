Global Health Exhibition To Unveil The World's Largest Virtual Hospital In Riyadh

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Exclusive exhibit will enable attendees to experience simulated patient scenarios and determine and therapy actions

behind the virtual hospital developed in Saudi Arabia as part of the Kingdom's Sector transformation programme

Exhibit signals a major future direction for remote management of patients and assistance to medical professionals in achieving improved clinical outcomes

Global Health (21-23 October 2024) will bring over 100,000 attendees and 1,200 exhibiting healthcare brands to Malham, Riyadh and is poised to become one of the world's top three most-attended healthcare forums Event will host 500+ expert speakers across multiple healthcare disciplines showcasing frontier-pushing medical advancements alongside over 100 hours of accredited CME opportunities for medical professionals

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The organizers of the October 2024 Global Health Exhibition in Malham, Riyadh, today unveiled one of the Exhibition's major attractions – a fully virtual reality and augmented reality-enabled virtual hospital live on-site which will allow attendees to practice and learn in a safe, immersive environment. Attendees will have exclusive access to the exhibit during the Exhibition between 21 and 23 October 2024.

The exhibit, built around the principles of Saudi Arabia's SEHA Virtual Hospital, will give Global Health Exhibition attendees a glimpse of the world's future healthcare services. The SEHA Virtual Hospital, opened in 2022 in response to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, is among the world's first endeavours to introduce large-scale virtual care to mainstream health services. The hospital, which provides services to over 200 hospitals around the Kingdom, delivers a wide range of virtual services to patients including virtual critical and urgent care, virtual medical support services, virtual scheduled specialized care, virtual home care services and virtual medical consultations. The virtual hospital also provides multidisciplinary teams, where healthcare professionals in different locations meet easily to review cases and reach faster consensus on treatment pathways.

"Global Health Exhibition sits at the forefront of medical advancement and technology, making the Virtual Hospital exhibit a perfect fit for attendees who are keen to understand the trajectory of healthcare services for the next decade and the increasing role virtual services play in reaching the widest possible group of patients," said Rachel Sturgess, Group Director, Tahaluf, the Exhibition's organiser.

"The model of virtual services being pursued in Saudi Arabia is a benchmark for best-in-class care which makes positive use of today's technology. As the demand for healthcare services grows while the world's population ages, use of VR and AR solutions to deliver better and more rapid diagnoses and treatment decisions will become part of the mainstream. We are thrilled to be showcasing a part of that future to over 100,000 health stakeholders at this year's event."

The SEHA Virtual Hospital utilises artificial intelligence to rank and prioritise urgent patient needs where intervention is required. Using advanced algorithms, it is capable of rapidly processing imaging for stroke diagnosis, brain CT scans and lung disease diagnosis. It also utilises internet-of-things technology enabling continuous virtual monitoring of patients living with heart failure. This is particularly important for patients living in remote or rural regions where physical travel to a hospital environment is difficult or impossible.

Virtual Hospital visits also integrate directly with electronic health records and can even remotely manage pharmacy prescriptions, meaning increases in management of patients from their homes. The SEHA Virtual Hospital has already produced impressive results, including a decreased Length of Stay (LoS) in adult intensive care units to four days, reduced door-to-CT scan in cases of stroke to 25 minutes, door-to-needle times to 28 minutes, and the average time to issue a radiology report to two hours.

Free registration for Global Health Exhibition is now open at . Attendees will benefit from one of the most comprehensive and wide-ranging healthcare agendas in the world today which features world leaders in medicine and healthcare delivery from multiple international locations.

