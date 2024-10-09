Evolvh Launches Better Rootstm Growth Support Shampoo And Conditioner To Promote Hair Growth And Scalp Wellness

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New Better RootsTM Growth Support Products Will Be Available at Credo and Combine Clean Science-Backed Performance With A Luxurious Sensorial Experience

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EVOLVh, the pioneering leader in high-performance clean

haircare, is proud to announce the new Better RootsTM Growth Support Shampoo and Conditioner, designed to extend hair longevity, support scalp wellness, and deliver the appearance of thicker, fuller hair for all hair types.

Better RootsTM Growth Support Shampoo and Conditioner

The shampoo and conditioner are powered by seven clinically proven active ingredients that work synergistically to stimulate hair follicles and support the

protein synthesis necessary for hair growth. Better RootsTM products also restore the scalp moisture balance and microbiome, while strengthening strands to prevent breakage to help grow healthier and longer hair.

The breakthrough Better RootsTM Growth Support Shampoo features advanced technologies including biomimetic peptides, amino acid surfactants, and an ultra-refined elixir from prickly pear that blocks the release of stress markers from sensory nerve cells to calm and soothe irritated scalp skin while simultaneously boosting hydration. The Better RootsTM Growth Support Conditioner utilizes a proprietary blend of clinically proven strengthening ingredients including Ceramide NG, Creatine, and Castor Oil Esters.

Better RootsTM Growth Support products cement EVOLVh's leadership in clean, science-backed, formulation by once again setting the standard for what clean haircare should be. "We combined advanced clinically proven ingredients in rinse-off applications and a luxurious sensorial experience, with the highest standards for ingredients safety and naturality. We believe these formulations are the new gold standard across every measure for shampoo, conditioner and scalp care" said Boris Oak, Founder and CEO of EVOLVh.

The key benefits of Better RootsTM Growth Support Shampoo and Conditioner are:



Restores scalp moisture balance and microbiome

Increases the appearance of thicker, fuller hair

Improves hair follicle anchorage for less shedding

Strengthens strands to prevent breakage

Boosts natural shine and softness Clinical studies data for the active ingredients in Better RootsTM products can be found at evolvh.

Better RootsTM Growth Support Shampoo (retailing for $32 USD, 6.0 fl oz) and Conditioner ($28 USD, 6.0 fl oz) are available to purchase now at evolvh and nationwide at Credo beginning October 21, 2024.

About EVOLVh:

EVOLVh is a pioneering clean haircare brand dedicated to creating innovative, science-backed products that deliver unrivaled performance and results, since 2009. With an unmatched commitment to green chemistry and technological leadership, EVOLVh continues to revolutionize the haircare industry with its breakthrough formulations and commitment to human and environmental wellbeing.

For more information, visit

evolvh.

