Federal Home Loan Bank Of Atlanta Pledges Support For Hurricane Helene Relief And Recovery

ATLANTA, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (FHLBank Atlanta) is supporting recovery and relief efforts for those affected by Hurricane Helene, donating $250,000 to the American Red Cross and making up to $2 million available through its Community Rebuild and Restore Product to assist with the rehabilitation of homes damaged by the storm.



“Across the Southeast, many of the communities that our members serve have been severely impacted by Hurricane Helene and devastating floods,” said Kirk Malmberg, president and CEO of FHLBank Atlanta.“These funds will provide critical support for both immediate relief and rebuilding efforts, helping to ease the burden on local communities.”

FHLBank Atlanta offers the Community Rebuild and Restore Product through its Affordable Housing Homeownership Set-aside Program in partnership with its member financial institutions, providing up to $10,000 to impacted homeowners for the rehabilitation of homes in“major disaster” areas, as designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Funding is available on a first-come, first-served basis for eligible homeowners.

“Our mission is to promote housing opportunity and homeownership, and there is never a more important time to take action than when a natural disaster damages the places people call home,” Malmberg said.“With these contributions we join many others in supporting recovery initiatives and helping our communities as they rebuild.”

FHLBank Atlanta is a member-owned cooperative that offers competitively-priced financing, community development grants, and other banking services to assist its member financial institutions make affordable home mortgages and provide economic development credit to neighborhoods and communities. The Bank's members are commercial banks, credit unions, savings institutions, community development financial institutions, and insurance companies located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. FHLBank Atlanta is one of 11 district banks in the Federal Home Loan Bank System. Since 1990, the FHLBanks have awarded approximately $9.1 billion in Affordable Housing Program funds, assisting more than 1.2 million households.

