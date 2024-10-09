Holman Logistics Recognized By EPA Smartway As A High-Performance Environmental Leader

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Fewer than 10% of SmartWay carriers operate fleets efficient enough to make the High Performer list for carbon emissions.

FEDERAL WAY, Wash., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

Holman Logistics (holmanusa ) freight operations have been recognized as a SmartWay High Performer in carbon metrics by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Holman Logistics

The EPA chooses the High Performers from nearly 4,000 organizations that participate in the SmartWay program. To qualify for this designation, organizations must show exceptional environmental performance, demonstrated by freight assessments and emissions tracking tool submissions. The evaluation process also considers freight sustainability leadership actions.

"At Holman Logistics, our Core Purpose is to improve the lives of people everywhere," said Holman Vice-President of Operations John Fredricks. "Our efforts in reducing emissions for improved air quality and improving energy efficiency in the buildings we operate help the communities we serve and directly support our Core Ideology and Values."

SmartWay High Performers are freight transportation partners whose efficiency and/or air quality performance fall within the top-ranked range. Fewer than 10% of SmartWay carriers are included in the High Performer list for carbon emissions each year.

For more information on the SmartWay High Performer recognition, visit the EPA SmartWay site: epa/smartway/smartway-high-performer-lists .

About Holman Logistics

Holman has a long history of continuous operation since its founding in 1864. Today, Holman provides logistics support, including warehousing, manufacturing logistics, omnichannel fulfillment, and transportation services for customers in the business-to-business and business-to-consumer marketplace. In addition, Holman provides services for multi-client and dedicated accounts at Holman-owned and customer locations across the United States. More information is available at holmanusa .

