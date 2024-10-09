Kind Souls Foundation Partners With Workcompcollege To Develop Enhanced Training Program For Volunteers
Date
10/9/2024 8:47:06 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Kind Souls Foundation is excited to announce an innovative educational partnership with
WorkCompCollege. Kind Souls Foundation, a national nonprofit, is dedicated to supporting individuals and their families facing work displacement by providing emotional support and local resource navigation. This collaboration will enhance and standardize training for the Foundation's volunteers, strengthening their ability to assist a growing community of callers.
Continue Reading
Custom training Solutions from WorkCompCollege
Kind Souls Foundation
A Tailored Approach to Training
Kind Souls Foundation recognizes the importance of volunteer training and development. By partnering with WorkCompCollege, they are reaffirming their commitment to callers, ensuring that all volunteers receive comprehensive and accessible training through a state-of-the-art platform. WorkCompCollege's Virtual Campus offers the flexibility of online learning, allowing volunteers to complete their training from anywhere at any time, catering to the Foundation's widespread and diverse volunteer base across the United States.
The training program will include an introductory course developed by Kind Souls, focusing on effective communication, community outreach, and empathy-based assistance. Alongside this co-developed course, WorkCompCollege will offer courses from its existing curriculum, including Emotional Intelligence and Identifying & Managing Motivation in Injured Workers.
A Partnership Built on Shared Values
The partnership between Kind Souls Foundation and WorkCompCollege is a natural fit, as both organizations are dedicated to empowering individuals through education and
WorkCompCollege is renowned for its innovative online training solutions, offering customized learning experiences across various industries. This partnership will leverage WorkCompCollege's educational expertise to create a robust learning environment that supports Kind Souls Foundation's ongoing mission of spreading kindness and compassion worldwide.
To learn more about Kind Souls Foundation and its mission, visit Kind Souls Foundation . For more information about WorkCompCollege's training solutions, visit WorkCompCollege .
Contact:
Robert Wilson
President, WorkCompCollege
855-706-8473 ext 101
[email protected]
SOURCE WorkCompCollege
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN09102024003732001241ID1108761843
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.