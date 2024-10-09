NAPA Anesthesia Launches Patient Advocate Center Of Excellence To Enhance Revenue Cycle Customer Service

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) proudly announces the launch of its Patient Advocate Center of Excellence (PACE) to deliver top-tier customer service to patients navigating the complexities of anesthesia billing.

"As part of NAPA's ongoing commitment to deliver end-to-end anesthesia solutions, the Patient Advocate Center of Excellence will provide unparalleled support for our anesthesia patients," says Lynn Van Houten , Vice President, Revenue Cycle Services. "We understand that medical billing can be frustrating for patients. The new capabilities within the PACE team aim to provide a human touch to simplify this process for patients, delivering clarity and confidence that their financial matters are handled with care and expertise."

Several factors make anesthesia billing one of the most intricate aspects of the healthcare revenue cycle. NAPA recognizes the critical importance of offering comprehensive support to ensure patients can easily understand their bills and explore their financial options. The PACE team will serve as a single point of contact for patients, making anesthesia billing more transparent, personalized, and stress-free.

What to Expect from NAPA's Patient Advocate Center of Excellence:

Industry-Leading Patient Customer Support: The PACE team will provide concierge-level support managing both inbound and outbound communication. The PACE team is committed to first-call resolutions and delivering a single, seamless experience. The team will provide all-inclusive assistance to our patients regarding billing questions, insurance coverage, and financial adjustments.

Innovative Technology for Improved Experiences: In collaboration with Cedar , a healthcare financial solutions platform, NAPA's PACE team will create a holistic experience for patient billing. With bills managed via Cedar's secure, user-friendly, and personalized online

platform, patients can conveniently access their accounts and make payments. This commitment to patient satisfaction has resulted in an impressive 90% customer satisfaction score since powering NAPA billing with Cedar technology. The PACE team is the final step in providing an exceptional experience to quickly resolve issues outside of the self-service environment.

A Comprehensive Approach to Patient Advocacy: The PACE team's responsibilities extend beyond basic customer service. From analyzing trends and auditing processes to resolving refund requests and collaborating with clinical teams, the PACE team advocates for the patients every step of the way. By serving as the primary trainers and process improvement experts, the team plays an integral role in ensuring that NAPA's high standards for patient care and financial transparency are met across the board.

About North American Partners in Anesthesia

As a clinician-led organization, North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) is redefining healthcare,

delivering unsurpassed excellence to its partners and patients every day. NAPA has grown to become the

nation's leading single-specialty anesthesia company. Our nearly 5,000 clinicians serve

more than 2 million patients annually at nearly 400 healthcare facilities in 23 states. For more information, please

visit

NAPAanesthesia .

SOURCE NAPA Management Services Corporation

