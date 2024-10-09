(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OsteoStrong's Founder and CEO, Kyle Zagrodzky, along with key team members, recently met with researchers from Sweden's prestigious Karolinska Institutet's Department of Neurobiology, Care Sciences, and Biology in Toronto, Canada, at the ASBMR (American Society for Bone and Mineral Research) event. The occasion marked the presentation of a groundbreaking study comparing differences between Sweden's 2-hour weekly recommended exercise program for bone density with the effects of OsteoStrong's 20-minute once a week sessions.

The study, which spanned nine months, involved 194 postmenopausal women aged 65 to 79. Half of the participants underwent weekly OsteoStrong sessions, while the other half engaged in two hours per week of Sweden's standard exercise regimen for bone health. One of the key findings revealed that OsteoStrong participants experienced a 2.9% increase in their Bone Mineral Strength Index (BMSi), a measure of tensile bone strength, whereas no significant improvement was observed in the traditional exercise group.

Remarkably, throughout the course of the study, the OsteoStrong group completed a total of 13 hours of total session time, compared to over 77 hours required by the exercise group. Additionally, 95% of OsteoStrong participants completed the study, with zero reported injuries-an outcome researchers noted as highly unusual for exercise-related studies.

Joining Kyle Zagrodzky at the ASBMR event were OsteoStrong's President Jimmy Youngblood, VP of Franchise Development Chris Capozzoli, Swedish master franchisees Robban Axelsson and Jonas Forsberg, and Canadian franchisees Harleen Laria and Tomasz Burkot. Representing the Karolinska Institutet research team were lead researcher Helena Salminen, PhD, MD, Hans Lundin, PhD, MD, and PhD candidate Peter Lindberg.

About OsteoStrong:

OsteoStrong leverages a clinically researched osteogenic stimulation methodology to help people of all ages and fitness levels enhance bone health, balance, overall strength, and posture. Sessions also alleviate back and joint pain in many cases. Created based on research in cellular biology, longevity, and bone mass production, the OsteoStrong system triggers the growth of new bone and muscle density in 10-minute sessions just once per week. OsteoStrong's proprietary system engages bone and muscle development and delivers many benefits beyond what is often thought only possible with strenuous exercise. OsteoStrong is extremely effective, easy to do, and doesn't leave people feeling fatigued or sore the next day. It's based on the cutting-edge science of high-impact emulation without the risk associated with tradition impact exercises.

With over 11 million sessions completed, tens of thousands of people have seen amazing results since the brand launched in 2012. Many who attend sessions just once per week are increasing bone density, improving balance, eliminating chronic joint and back pain, eliminating symptoms associated with fibromyalgia, and regaining physical strength.

