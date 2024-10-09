Oodacon 2024: Shaping Resilience In The Age Of Disruption

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OODA, a leader in strategic advisory and research focused on the intersection of technology, national security, and business, is pleased to announce

OODAcon 2024, to be held on November 6, 2024, in Reston, VA.

This exclusive, one-day event will convene visionary leaders, experts, and and corporate executives to explore actionable strategies for resilience and opportunity in an era of rapidly converging disruptive technologies.

OODAcon 6 Nov 2024

See the future faster

OODAcon 2024 will provide a dynamic platform for interactive discussions on the most pressing challenges facing today's business and government leaders. Participants will gain insights into emerging technologies, global security issues, and risk management practices directly from experts who are driving innovation across domains like cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and the broader digital landscape.

"OODAcon is about creating the conversations and connections that help leaders stay ahead of disruption as technology, risk, and business converge," said Matt Devost, CEO of OODA.

Key topics for this year's event include:



AI and Machine Learning: Understanding the latest advances and their implications for industry and security.

Cybersecurity Threats and Defense: Identifying critical vulnerabilities and crafting effective responses.

Disruptive Technology Convergence: Exploring how new technologies are being combined to drive new risks and opportunities in fields National and Economic Security: Insights into the global threat landscape to include current and emerging conflicts, technology diplomacy, and national security technology innovation and competitiveness.

Attendees will have the opportunity to connect directly with peers and industry thought leaders through networking sessions and in-depth panels that foster collaboration and exchange.

The event also serves as the annual gathering of the OODA Network, which is comprised of over 400 global thought leaders, subject matter experts, and executives.

Registration for OODAcon 2024 is now open. Seats are limited and the event sells out each year, so participants are encouraged to secure their spot now. For more information and to register, visit OODAcon 2024.

About the

OODA Network

The OODA network is a membership organization designed to connect forward-thinking leaders with the insights, tools, and community needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. Through exclusive content, events, and peer engagement opportunities, members gain unique perspectives and actionable guidance that help them navigate complex challenges and seize emerging opportunities at the intersection of technology, security, and business.

