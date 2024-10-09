Analog Semiconductor Market To Cross USD 156.4 Billion By 2032, Driven By Rising Demand For Electronics And Iot Applications | SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Increasing demand for electronic devices and applications related to the Internet of Things (IoT), Drives the Growth of Analog Market. Pune, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Size & Growth Outlook: According to the SNS Insider, “ The Analog Semiconductor Market Size was valued at USD 88.65 B illion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 156.4 B illion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 6.52% over the forecast period 2024-2032. ” "The Increasing Need for Analog Semiconductor in a Technology-Focused world Empowering the Future" The analog semiconductor market is primarily driven by the growing demand for efficient and reliable electronic components in a myriad of applications, including consumer electronics, automotive systems, and industrial automation. As industries adopt advanced technologies and systems, the need for analog devices, which are essential for signal processing and interfacing with digital components, is escalating. The surge in electric vehicle production, coupled with the rise in renewable energy applications, is further propelling the demand for analog semiconductor , as these devices play a critical role in power management and conversion systems.



Texas Instruments Incorporated (Analog ICs, Power Management ICs, Amplifiers, Data Converters)

Analog Devices, Inc. (Operational Amplifiers, Power Management ICs, Data Converters, Signal Processing ICs)

Infineon Technologies AG (Power Management ICs, Motor Control ICs, Sensors, Voltage Regulators)

STMicroelectronics N.V . (Analog ICs, Power Management ICs, Sensors, Operational Amplifiers)

ON Semiconductor Corporation (Power Management ICs, Sensors, Signal Amplifiers, Operational Amplifiers)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Analog Signal Processors, Power Management ICs, Sensors, Amplifiers)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (Analog ICs, Power Management ICs, Signal Converters, Amplifiers)

Renesas Electronics Corporation (Power Management ICs, Analog ICs, Data Converters, Sensors)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc . (RF Amplifiers, Analog ICs, Power Management ICs)

Broadcom Inc. (Analog ICs, Amplifiers, Power Management ICs, RF Components)

Toshiba Corporation (Power Management ICs, Analog ICs, Sensors, Motor Drivers)

Diodes Incorporated (Analog ICs, Power Management ICs, Amplifiers, Sensors)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc . (Power ICs, Amplifiers, Diodes, Signal Converters)

Microchip Technology Incorporated (Analog ICs, Amplifiers, Power Management ICs, Data Converters) Rohm Semiconductor (Power Management ICs, Analog ICs, Operational Amplifiers, Sensors) Analog Semiconductor Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 88.65 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 156.4 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.52% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments . By Type (General Purpose, Application Specific)

. By Components (Resistors, Capacitors, Inductors, Diodes, Transistors, Operational Amplifiers)

. By Industry Vertical (Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecommunication, Consumer Electronics) Key Drivers . The Analog Semiconductor Market is being driven by the rapid growth of 5G technology.

. Trends in the Power Management sector within the Analog Semiconductor Market.

"Driving the Future: The Impact of Electric Vehicles on the Analog Semiconductor Market"

The rapid adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is transforming the automotive landscape, significantly boosting demand for analog semiconductor. With over 10 million electric cars globally in 2020, and the EU targeting a 55% carbon emissions reduction by 2030, leading suppliers are investing in advanced automotive solutions to meet this rising demand.

Dominance of General-Purpose Analog Semiconductor and Consumer Electronics in 2023

By Type

In 2023, the general-purpose analog semiconductor segment dominated the market, accounting for 54% of total revenue. This dominance stems from the widespread use of these devices in consumer electronics, automotive systems, and industrial automation. Leading companies like Texas Instruments and Analog Devices are driving innovation with new products, such as operational amplifiers for battery management and high-performance data converters, enhancing efficiency and precision. The rising demand for IoT devices and electric vehicles is expected to further boost this segment.

By Industry Vertical

In 2023, the consumer electronics sector led the analog semiconductor market, capturing 38% of the total revenue. This growth is driven by the demand for advanced gadgets like smartphones and tablets, which rely on Analog Semiconductor for audio processing and power control. Companies like Analog Devices and NXP Semiconductors are innovating with new audio codecs and integrated circuits, enhancing device efficiency and performance in the expanding consumer electronics landscape.

Regional Dynamics Driving Growth in the Analog Semiconductor Market: Asia-Pacific and North America

By 2023, the Asia-Pacific region emerged as a dominant player in the analog semiconductor market, capturing 44% of the total share. This growth is attributed to a robust electronics manufacturing landscape, increasing consumer electronics demand, and the rapid adoption of technologies like 5G and IoT. Companies such as Renesas Electronics and TSMC are innovating with new analog power management ICs and improved fabrication techniques, respectively. Additionally, investments in electric vehicles and sustainable energy solutions further enhance the need for advanced analog components, ensuring steady market growth.

In 2023, North America emerged as the second fastest-growing region in the analog semiconductor market, fueled by rising demand in automotive, telecommunications, and industrial sectors. Leading companies like Texas Instruments, Analog Devices, and ON Semiconductor are driving this growth with innovative products. Texas Instruments recently launched advanced power management ICs for electric vehicles and renewable energy, while Analog Devices introduced new signal processing solutions for 5G and IoT applications. A strong R&D ecosystem and supportive government initiatives further enhance market expansion in the region.

Recent Development



On September 18, 2024, Tata Group and Analog Devices announced a strategic alliance to explore semiconductor manufacturing opportunities in India.

On October 3, 2024, Denso and Rohm announced a partnership to meet the growing demand for semiconductors in electric vehicles as the industry moves toward carbon neutrality.

On August 1, 2024, researchers unveiled next-generation semiconductor technology aimed at enhancing AI performance while significantly reducing energy consumption.

In September 2024, Toshiba launched the TB9033FTG CXPI responder interface IC for automotive applications, improving communication efficiency and reducing vehicle weight. In June 2024, Nordic Semiconductor introduced the nPM1300 Power Management IC, streamlining power management for low-power IoT devices.

T able o f Contents - Major Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Production Capacity and Utilization Analysis by Region

5.2 Feedstock Prices Analysis by Region

5.3 Regulatory Impact: Effects of regulations on production and usage.

5.4 Supply Chain Metrics

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Analog Semiconductor Market Segmentation, by Type

8. Analog Semiconductor Market Segmentation, by Components

9. Analog Semiconductor Market Segmentation, by Industry Vertical

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

