Navitas Delivers More Power For AI & EV With Extended Gansafe™ Portfolio

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rugged, cool, extended-power performance with world's most protected GaN power in thermally-enhanced TOLT package

TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the only pure-play, next-generation power semiconductor company and leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs and silicon carbide (SiC) technology, has announced that its high-power GaNSafe family is now available in a TOLT (Transistor Outline Leaded Top-side cooling) package.



The GaNSafe family has been specifically created to serve demanding, high-power applications, such as AI data centers, solar/energy storage, and industrial markets. Navitas 4th generation integrates control, drive, sensing, and critical protection features that enable unprecedented reliability and robustness. GaNSafe is the world's safest GaN with short-circuit protection (350ns max latency), 2kV ESD protection on all pins, elimination of negative gate drive, and programmable slew rate control. All these features are controlled with 4-pins, allowing the package to be treated like a discrete GaN FET, requiring no VCC pin.

The TOLT packaging enhances thermal dissipation through the top side of the package, allowing heat to be dissipated directly to the heatsink (not through the PCBA). This enables the reduction of operating temperature and increases current capability, resulting in the highest level of system power density, efficiency, and reliability.

“With over 200 million units shipped and supplied with a 20-year warranty, Navitas' highly integrated high-power GaNSafe ICs are proven to deliver performance and reliability while simplifying Design-IN for systems up to 22kW,” says Charles Bailley, Senior Director of Business Development.“As the most protected, reliable, and safe GaN devices in the industry, GaNSafe took our technology into mainstream applications above 1kW. Now, with the enhanced thermal dissipation of the TOLT package, we are enabling customers to deliver even better performance, efficiency, power density, and reliability in even the most demanding applications.”

Suitable for applications from 1 kW to 22 kW, 650 V GaNSafe in TOLT packaging is available with a range of RDS(ON)MAX from 25 to 98 mΩ. Integrated features and functions include:



High-speed short-circuit protection, with autonomous 'detect and protect' with ultra-fast 350 ns / 50 ns latency.

Protected, regulated, integrated gate-drive control, with zero gate-source loop inductance for reliable high-speed 2 MHz switching capability to maximize application power density.

Electrostatic discharge (ESD) protection of 2 kV, compared to zero for discrete GaN transistors.

650 V continuous, and 800 V transient voltage capability for extraordinary application conditions.

Integrated Miller Clamp (no negative gate bias, higher 3rd quadrant efficiency)

Programmable turn-on and turn-off speeds (dV/dt) to simplify EMI regulatory requirements.

Simple 4-pin device, allowing the package to be treated like a discrete GaN and requiring no additional VCC pin Robust, thermally enhanced packaging: ultra-low RQ_JUNC-AMB and board-level thermal cycling (BLTC) Reliability

In addition to the new ICs, Navitas will be offering reference design platforms based on GaNSafe TOLT for applications including data center power supplies and EV on-board chargers. These system platforms include complete design collateral with fully tested hardware, embedded software, schematics, bill-of-materials, layout, simulation, and hardware test results.

For more information, please contact ... .

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, celebrating 10 years of power innovation founded in 2014. GaNFastTM power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiCTM power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include EV, solar, energy storage, home appliance / industrial, data center, mobile, and consumer. Over 250 Navitas patents are issued or pending. Navitas offers the industry's first and only 20-year GaNFast warranty and was the world's first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified .

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GaNSense, GeneSiC, and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited and affiliates. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Contact Information:

Llew Vaughan-Edmunds, Sr Director, Product Management & Marketing

...

Stephen Oliver, VP Investor Relations

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at