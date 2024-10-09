Seastar Medical To Present At The 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: ICU), a commercial-stage medical device company developing proprietary solutions to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs, announces that management will participate in a fireside chat at the 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit hosted by M-Vest on Wednesday, October 16, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Pacific time). The fireside chat will be hosted by Maxim Group analyst Anthony Vendetti.



Registration for the M-Vest to access to the live and archived presentation webcast will be posted to Events & Presentations section of the SeaStar Medical website.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical is a commercial-stage medical technology company that is redefining how extracorporeal therapies may reduce the consequences of excessive inflammation on vital organs. SeaStar Medical's novel technologies rely on science and innovation to provide life-saving solutions to critically ill patients. The Company is developing and commercializing cell-directed extracorporeal therapies that target the effector cells that drive systemic inflammation, causing direct tissue damage and secreting a range of pro-inflammatory cytokines that initiate and propagate imbalanced immune responses. For more information visit or visit us on LinkedIn or X .

Contact:

LHA Investor Relations

Jody Cain

(310) 691-7100

...

# # #