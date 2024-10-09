North America (NAFTA) Toys & Games Retail Industry Guide To 2028 - U.S. Set To Lead The Toys & Games Retail Industry In The NAFTA Bloc, With A Value Of $32.47 Billion In 2028
Date
10/9/2024 8:46:20 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Toys & Games Retail North America (NAFTA) industry Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The NAFTA Toys & Games Retail industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value, and forecast to 2028). The report also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Key Highlights
The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) is a trade agreement between the countries in North America: the US, Canada and Mexico. The toys & games retail industry within the NAFTA countries had a total market value of $36.08 billion in Canada was the fastest growing country, with a CAGR of 12% over the 2019-23 period. Within the toys & games retail industry, the US is the leading country among the NAFTA bloc, with market revenues of $30.39 billion in 2023. This was followed by Canada and Mexico, with a value of $2.95 and $2.73 billion, respectively. The US is expected to lead the toys & games retail industry in the NAFTA bloc, with a value of $32.47 billion in 2028, followed by Canada and Mexico with expected values of $3.17 and $3.11 billion, respectively.
Key Questions Answered:
What was the size of the NAFTA toys & games retail market by value in 2023? What will be the size of the NAFTA toys & games retail market in 2028? What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the NAFTA toys & games retail market? How has the market performed over the last five years? How large is the NAFTA toys & games retail market in relation to its regional counterparts?
Key Report Benefits
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the NAFTA toys & games retail market Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the NAFTA toys & games retail market Leading company profiles reveal details of key toys & games retail market players' NAFTA operations and financial performance Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the NAFTA toys & games retail market with five year forecasts Compares data from the US, Canada and Mexico, alongside individual chapters on each country
Company Profiles
Walmart Amazon Lego Mastermind LP Coppel SA de CV Organizacion Soriana SAB de CV Target Corp Amic Trading Pty Ltd Toy Zone Shoprite Holdings Ltd Grupo BIG Lojas Americanas SA Magazine Luiza SA Ri Happy Brinquedos Ltda. Alibaba Group Holding Limited Toys R Us Ltd Inc Hamleys of London Ltd Toonz Retail India Pvt Ltd Flipkart Internet Pvt Ltd Carrefour Smyths Toys Ltd myToys.de CDiscount SA Associated Retailers Ltd Mirage Retail Group BV Koninklijke Jumbo BV bv El Corte Ingles The Entertainer (Amersham) Ltd. Sainsbury's Supermarkets Ltd
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
