Woodbridge International Closes Sale Of Bristol Machine Company To Industrial Threaded Products
Date
10/9/2024 8:31:23 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodbridge International, a global mergers and acquisitions firm, is pleased to announce the Acquisition of its client, Bristol Machine Company by Industrial Threaded Products.
Bristol Machine Company headquartered in Ontario, California is the premier distributor and fabricator of fastening systems and industrial products that support various industries including construction, marine, and power (solar, wind energy, pole-line).
Industrial Threaded Products (ITP) services the fastener hardware requirements of commercial manufacturers and construction wholesale distributors, nationwide. ITP exists to make customers connections through extensive knowledge and service.
Woodbridge International's ground-breaking approach to marketing a company globally has transformed the way the sell-side M&A industry does business.
For more information, contact Don Krier, ... or call 203.389.8400 x 201
MENAFN09102024004107003653ID1108761770
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.