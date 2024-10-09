ANY.RUN Launches Private AI Model For Enhanced Malware Analysis

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ANY , a leading provider of malware analysis and threat intelligence solutions, has announced the launch of a private AI model. It's designed to assist cybersecurity professionals in analyzing complex malware behavior while ensuring data privacy. This upgrade replaces the previous ChatGPT assistant and allows users to benefit from AI-powered explanations without the risk of sharing data with third parties.

AI Assistance Tailored to Malware Analysis

The new AI model enhances both public and private analysis sessions within the ANY sandbox, providing immediate, AI-powered explanations and actionable insights. Users, especially those new to cybersecurity, will benefit from the tool's ability to break down complex data quickly and provide clear guidance on how to interpret it.

Key Features of ANY's Private AI Model

· Analyzing process trees: The AI model offers detailed explanations of malware behavior and infection chains.

· Scanning command line: It quickly scans command line activity to detect suspicious behavior and provides easy-to-understand insights.

· Explaining Suricata rule triggers: The AI clarifies why specific Suricata rules were triggered, helping users understand potential threats and attack patterns.

· Reviewing HTTP connections: It identifies unusual traffic and provides context for malicious communications.

· Highlighting registry changes: The AI model makes it easier to detect signs of malware persistence or system compromise.

Users can view all the generated reports conveniently through the AI Summary button.

The private AI assistant is now live and available to Hunter and Enterprise users, while the public version can be accessed as part of the free plan. For more details, visit ANY's blog .

About ANY

ANY is trusted by over 500,000 cybersecurity professionals worldwide. The platform provides an interactive sandbox that simplifies malware analysis for both Windows and Linux threats. With its powerful threat intelligence tools, such as TI Lookup, YARA Search, and Feeds, ANY enables users to quickly identify IOCs and gather critical information to respond to incidents more efficiently.

