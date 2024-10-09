The 2025 Cruise Craze: Boomers, Europe, And Rising Demand For Travel Protection

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- is continuing to rise and popularity is no different going into 2025.

A recent Squaremouth survey that polled more than 4,000 travel insurance customers revealed that 33% of travelers are planning to take a cruise in the next calendar year, compared to 26% last year and only 20% in early 2023.

With wave season right around the corner, Squaremouth, the nation's leading travel insurance marketplace, breaks down cruiser behavior, demographics and top travel insurance cruise tips to keep in mind. Top Cruiser Fear: Sickness & Injury

27% of travelers cite that their biggest fear while on a cruise is getting sick or injured during their cruise, followed by 15% fearful of getting sick or injured prior to their trip.

In order to assuage these fears, more travelers than ever are searching for cruise insurance policies

using Squaremouth's 'Cruise' filter, with filter usage up 67% over this year and 91% over 2023.

Top Cruiser Destination: Europe

Europe reigns supreme when it comes to top cruise destinations, with 30% of travelers opting for cruises with European destinations over the next year, followed by the Caribbean, Mexico and Alaska.



Cruise Destinations % of Travelers Europe

30

% Caribbean & Mexico

19

% Alaska

16

% Australia & New Zealand

10

% Antarctica 9

% Asia 5

%

Top Cruiser Generation: Boomers

While cruising is up for all generations, Boomers are leading the cruise game over the next year, making up more than half of all cruisers at 52%, followed by 24% of Gen X travelers and 15% of millennials.



Top Tips for Cruisers

If you plan on taking a cruise in the next year, Squaremouth recommends the following tips:





Take Advantage of Wave Season Pricing: With the cost of travel continuing to climb, wave season presents an opportunity for special cruise offers starting January 2025.



Protect Your Cruise Investment: From missing your ship's departure due to a delayed flight to your itinerary being impacted by inclement weather, cruise insurance can provide peace of mind and financial protection from major travel disruptions.

Get Overseas Medical Coverage: Most primary healthcare plans don't offer coverage outside the US. Travel insurance can provide Emergency Medical and Medical Evacuation benefits in case of an emergency during your cruise.

Squaremouth polled more than 4,000 customers regarding their upcoming 2024-2025 travel plans to determine the current trends among travelers buying travel insurance. The survey was sent to all Squaremouth customers between 09/20/2024 and 10/8/2024.

About Squaremouth:

Squaremouth has insured over 3 million travelers. Using Squaremouth's intuitive quoting and comparison engine, award-winning support team, and verified customer reviews, travelers can save time and money to find the best travel insurance policy for their trip.

Available Topic Expert: Jenna Hummer is available for comment and interview. [email protected]

SOURCE Squaremouth

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED