United Warehouse Limited And Starwarehouse Engineering Limited Signed A Service Agreement For Solar PV Systems

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HONG KONG, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United Warehouse Limited, a fully owned subsidiary of Marvion Inc. (OTC: MVNC) announced the signing of a Service Partnership Agreement (the "Agreement") for Solar PV Systems with Starwarehouse Engineering Limited. This partnership marks an important milestone for our company in sustainability and the green transition.

According to the Agreement, STARWAREHOUSE ENGINEERING LIMITED will be responsible to design and construct a 170kW solar panels on the roof of the United Warehouse. Starwarehouse Engineering will also install and maintain a solar electric generator at the capacity of 170kW. The power generated by the System will be sold to the China Light and Power ("CLP") at the tariff scheme rate defined by CLP and will generate a long-term stable revenue for United Warehouse while reducing its carbon footprint.

The partnership is expected to be officially operational in early 2025 and run until December 31, 2033. The photovoltaic system is expected to generate a large amount of renewable energy every year, effectively reducing United Warehouse's operating costs and promoting environmental sustainability.

CEO of Marvion Inc. Mr. Chan Sze Yu spoke for Marvion,

"This partnership not only aligns with our company's commitment to green energy, but also demonstrates our balance between pursuing long-term financial returns and social responsibility. We look forward to the economic and environmental benefits that the PV system will bring to the company, and further strengthen our competitiveness in the Hong Kong market."

This partnership not only represents Marvion and United Warehouse's commitment to sustainability, but also further demonstrates Marvion Inc.'s commitment to environmental sustainability as a logistics warehouse service provider.

About Marvion

Marvion (MVNC) is a group provides logistics and warehousing services in the Hong Kong market. The group provides one-stop transport and storage solutions to business clients.

