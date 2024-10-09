Clene To Present At Upcoming October Conferences

2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit

Date: October 15-17, 2024

Location: Virtual

Presentation: October 15, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. E.T.

Format: Fireside Presentation and 1x1 meetings

Attendance: Sign up to become an M-Vest member

The ThinkEquity Conference 2024

Dates: October 30, 2024

Location: New York, New York, Mandarin Oriental Hotel

Presentation: October 30, 2024, at 3:30 p.m. E.T.

Format: Presentation and 1x1 meetings

Webcast Link:

About Clene

Clene Inc., (Nasdaq: CLNN) (along with its subsidiaries,“Clene”) and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, and multiple sclerosis. CNM-Au8® is an investigational first-in-class therapy that improves central nervous system cells' survival and function via a mechanism that targets mitochondrial function and the NAD pathway while reducing oxidative stress. CNM-Au8® is a federally registered trademark of Clene Nanomedicine, Inc. The company is based in Salt Lake City, Utah, with R&D and manufacturing operations in Maryland. For more information, please visit or follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn .

