Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ Extends Cybersecurity Market Leadership By Surpassing Half A Trillion Daily Transactions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Industry's Largest Cloud Security Scales to New Heights to Deliver Customers Unmatched Capacity, Non-Stop Operations and Superior Threat Detection, Prevention and Response

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced that the Zscaler Zero Trust ExchangeTM cloud security platform has surpassed half a trillion daily transactions which is nearly 60 times greater than the total number of searches per day. This milestone underscores the unparalleled scalability, resilience, and trust customers have placed in the Zscaler platform, which enables organizations to secure users and applications, simplify operations, and advance their business. By extracting security signals from the half a trillion daily transactions and analyzing them with advanced AI models in real-time, Zscaler has the ability to gain a comprehensive understanding of the evolving threat landscape. This advancement delivers customers superior threat detection, prevention, and response capabilities.



Scalable and Resilient Security Cloud for Mission-Critical Requirements

The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange is the world's largest security cloud that delivers comprehensive security for users, devices, workloads and applications. The platform is built on the principle of least-privileged access to establish trust based on user identity and context-including location, device, application, and content-and then creates secure, direct user-to-app, app-to-app, and machine-to-machine connections. Zscaler services 8,600+ customers and 47+ million users, processing over half a trillion daily transactions and health performance and security metrics. Building a cloud of this magnitude and capacity takes deep experience and investment across four key areas: Scale, Resilience, Performance, and Zero Trust Connectivity.



Scale : Enterprises need enough scale and capacity to dynamically and effortlessly handle large-scale events. Zscaler's ability to effortlessly scale with the exponential rise in customer security transactions reinforces its strength to handle evolving and escalating enterprise demands.

Resilience : It is critical to maintain the highest availability and interconnections between users and devices to critical cloud-based applications. Zscaler's architecture helps ensure business continuity by helping customers prepare for and quickly recover from black swan events that could otherwise disrupt or stop business operations by automatically finding the optimal path from users and devices to application.

Zero Trust Connectivity : Zscaler's proxy-based cloud native Zero Trust platform securely connects users, applications, and devices-using business policies-over any network, in any location. By only granting access to the resources they need to perform their tasks, customers greatly reduce the risk of data breaches while simplifying operations for security and IT teams. Performance : An exceptional customer user experience-the ultimate measure of performance-is achieved by Zscaler's platform scalability with over 160 hosted Zero Trust Exchange edges close to population centers around the world. This ensures that modern digital-first enterprises can operate effectively, around the globe, without trading off speed for unmatched security.

"The growth in adoption and proliferation of our services continue to accelerate over the past 16 years," said Jay Chaudhry, CEO, Chairman, and Founder of Zscaler. "Zscaler consistently invests in its cloud security operations to ensure we have ample capacity to rapidly scale with user growth, and we built in resilience at its heart to ensure non-stop operations for our customers. As an innovator and a market leader, we also became the first cloud security company to introduce a Business Continuity service that enables customers to continue their operations, even during catastrophic events."

Half a Trillion Daily Transactions Fuel New AI Security Controls for Security and IT Professionals

Delivering impactful AI-powered outcomes for customers requires large volumes of diverse, high-quality data, and a sophisticated AI engine to deliver meaningful and accurate results. Zscaler's AI advantage is the result of 16 years of expertise and technology leadership. Zscaler processes the most daily transactions in the industry allowing Zscaler to extract security signals that are constantly analyzed by AI models to better understand the evolving threat landscape to offer the best protection to our customer base. By leveraging its massive data foundation, Zscaler is poised to transform the AI capabilities for the cybersecurity industry to not only enable organizations to mitigate risks and optimize performance, but also pave the way for zero-touch operations.

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 160 data centers globally, the SASE-based Zero Trust Exchange is the world's largest in-line cloud security platform.

ZscalerTM and the other trademarks listed at are either (i) registered trademarks or service marks or (ii) trademarks or service marks of Zscaler, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Forward Looking Statements

Forward Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. These forward-looking statements include the ability of the Zscaler platform to scale to handle evolving and escalating demands and the evolution of Zcaler's AI models. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. A significant number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release. Additional risks and uncertainties are set forth in Zscaler's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on September 12, 2024, which is available on our website at ir.zscaler.com and on the SEC's website at Any forward-looking statements in this release are based on the limited information currently available to Zscaler as of the date hereof, which is subject to change, and Zscaler will not necessarily update the information, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Media Contact:

...