Landsbankinn Hf.: Covered Bond Exchange Offering Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In relation to Landsbankinn's covered auction yesterday, was a covered bond exchange offering where holders of the series LBANK CBI 24 could sell the covered bonds in the series against covered bonds bought in the auction at a predefined clean price of 99.914.

The covered bond exchange offering results in Landsbankinn buying ISK 2,120m in the series LBANK CBI 24.

Settlement will take place on 15 October 2024.