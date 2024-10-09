The article provides an overview of treatment options and disease management for irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) from a U.S. perspective and discusses the importance of the relationship between patient and health care provider in diagnosis and treatment. It recommends a positive diagnostic strategy for IBS-C, based on clinical history, physical examination, and minimal laboratory tests.

“IBS-C patients often experience a high level of disease burden across a variety of factors which extend beyond the physical symptoms associated with the condition. Patients often report negative economic, social and mental health impacts due to IBS-C, which makes even daily activities challenging,” said Morgan Allyn Sendzischew Shane, MD, Division of Gastroenterology and Digestive Disease, University of Miami and lead author of the article.“It's critical that the larger healthcare community understands the full patient experience, especially as we see how important the patient and healthcare provider relationship is in regard to diagnosis and treatment.”

The authors review the substantial societal burden in terms of health care costs, opportunity costs and decreased quality of life that comes with IBS-C. The article also reviews the treatment journey a patient with IBS-C may experience, beginning with lifestyle interventions and nonpharmacologic options, with progression to a U.S. FDA-approved therapy. IBSRELA® (tenapanor) is identified as one of the currently approved therapies, with data from the T3MPO-1 and T3MPO-2 studies included within the review. IBSRELA is a first-in-class treatment for IBS-C in adults that is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

About IBSRELA® (tenapanor)

IBSRELA (tenapanor) is a locally acting inhibitor of the sodium/hydrogen exchanger 3 (NHE3), an antiporter expressed on the apical surface of the small intestine and colon primarily responsible for the absorption of dietary sodium. By inhibiting NHE3 on the apical surface of the enterocytes, tenapanor reduces absorption of sodium from the small intestine and colon, thus retaining luminal water content, which accelerates intestinal transit time and results in a softer stool consistency. IBSRELA has also been shown to reduce abdominal pain by decreasing visceral hypersensitivity and by decreasing intestinal permeability in animal models. In a rat model of colonic hypersensitivity, tenapanor reduced visceral hyperalgesia and normalized colonic sensory neuronal excitability. Please see full Prescribing Information , including Boxed Warning, for additional risk information.

About Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation (IBS-C)

Irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) is a gastrointestinal disorder characterized by both abdominal pain and altered bowel movements, estimated to affect 12 million people in the U.S. IBS-C is associated with significantly impaired quality of life, reduced productivity, and substantial economic burden.

