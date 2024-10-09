Solera Xpertcx Suite Wins Prestigious Autotech Breakthrough Award

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in Automotive and Technologies Around the Globe









WESTLAKE, Texas, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solera Corp. (“Solera”), the leading global provider of SaaS solutions to the vehicle lifecycle ecosystem, is proud to announce that our XpertCX solution has been honored as "Auto Repair Solution of the Year" at the esteemed AutoTech Breakthrough Awards. AutoTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization recognizes top companies, technologies and products innovating in the global automotive and transportation technology markets today.

This recognition celebrates Solera's innovative approach to automotive customer experiences, where our cutting-edge Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) suite marries the human touch with sophisticated AI and automation. Through XpertCX, we offer an unparalleled synergy of technology and personalized service, embodying our commitment to redefining customer interactions in the automotive industry.

Moreover, the flexibility of the XpertCX suite allows for scalable solutions tailored to the specific needs of our clients, from managing after-hours queries to handling high volumes of claims efficiently. Our seasoned team of experts, leveraging decades of industry experience, continuously innovates to enhance service delivery, ensuring that Solera remains at the forefront of the automotive BPO industry.

The comprehensive XpertCX suite offers diverse capabilities, including a 24/7 First Notice of Loss (FNOL) Contact Center, Auto Glass Claims Management utilizing a vast network of service providers, and XpertEstimate, which combines AI with skilled adjusters to produce swift, precise estimates. Additional services include Desk Review, Audit and Negotiation, Managed Repair, Diminished Value Assessment and Negotiation, and more, all designed to offer seamless, no-IT integration solutions swiftly deployable across the industry.

Alberto Cairo, Chief Financial Officer and Managing Director, North America at Solera, shared his thoughts on the achievement:“With XpertCX, we set out to redefine what our automotive partners can expect from outsourcing. By integrating cutting-edge technology with our extensive market expertise, we aim to significantly elevate operational efficiencies and overall effectiveness while ensuring unparalleled customer experiences. We are deeply honored by the recognition from AutoTech Breakthrough, as it reinforces our resolve to lead and innovate at the global forefront of technology solutions.”

The mission of the annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of automotive and transportation technology categories, including Autonomous Driving, Artificial Intelligence, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive Cybersecurity, Telematics, Sensor Technology, Fleet Management, Traffic Tech and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

“Solera employs a bionic workforce approach that combines representatives' industry expertise with AI and automation. Businesses are looking to adapt and thrive in a digital industry in the midst of increased demand for customer experience and end-to-end support across the automotive industry. Yet businesses face spotty continuity amidst staffing shortages and fluctuating demand,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, AutoTech Breakthrough.“With Solera, the future of auto claims is here – faster, smarter, and more customer-centric than ever before. As a one-stop shop for automotive BPO needs, XpertCX empowers businesses to streamline operations and improve service delivery. We're proud to recognize them with AutoTech Breakthrough award for 'Auto Repair Solution of the Year!'”

About Solera

Solera is the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management software-as-a-service, data, and services. Through four lines of business – vehicle claims, vehicle repairs, vehicle solutions, and fleet solutions – Solera is home to many leading brands in the vehicle lifecycle ecosystem, including Identifix, Audatex, DealerSocket, Omnitracs, LoJack, Spireon, eDriving/Mentor, Explore, cap hpi, Autodata, and others. Solera's comprehensive SaaS solutions are driven by advanced AI, industry-leading proprietary datasets, and ongoing innovation. Solera's AI-powered solutions are key to managing critical workflows, including claims processing, vehicle diagnostics, parts management, dealer management, and commercial fleet management. Solera serves over 280,000 global customers and partners in 120+ countries.

For more information, visit .

About AutoTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in automotive technologies, services, companies and products. The AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of AutoTech companies and solutions in categories including Connected Car, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive CyberSecurity, Sensor Technology, Traffic Tech, Vehicle Telematics and more. For more information visit AutoTechBreakthrough.com

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

PAN Communications for Solera

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at