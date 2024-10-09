Beldon Haigh Drops Bold New Anthem 'Elected,' Taking Aim At Political Hype Ahead Of U.S. Election

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Beldon Haigh drops satirical anthem "Elected"-a catchy critique of fluff ahead of the U.S. election. Get ready to laugh, think, and rock out!

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the U.S. Presidential Election looms, Scottish Beldon Haigh releases their new single "Elected," a satirical pop-rock anthem rapidly gaining momentum. The song, which went viral in June, offers a sharp critique of political superficiality and opportunism.

"Elected" takes aim at the lack of substance in modern politics, featuring memorable lines like "I don't wanna be inspected, I just want to get elected" and the catchy hook "All I hear is blah, blah, blah." Through its blend of pop, rock, punk, and narrative storytelling, the song humorously captures global disillusionment with political rhetoric, cleverly highlighting the use of dogma and dog whistles.

Following a seven-night run at the 2024 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, where they premiered Dystopia: The Rock Opera, Beldon Haigh has received rave reviews for their outspoken and authentic approach. Their performances at venues like Whistle Binkies and The Liquid Room showcased mischievous vocals that resonated with audiences.

"Politicians need to persuade us that they and their parties are worth voting for, that they are deserving of our support," said frontman and songwriter Justin Skelton. "Everywhere you look, there's a new crisis, but instead of addressing real issues, we hear the same old tropes and platitudes. Too many politicians rely on tired tactics and dog whistles. If you hear nothing but the usual 'blah, blah, blah' when a politician is talking, it's a sure sign they aren't addressing the issues that matter to you. However, it's more important than ever to make your voice heard, so use your vote however you see fit."

The music video for "Elected" is energetic and humorous, featuring a would-be politician canvassing for votes alongside characters wearing realistic masks of Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong-un-created by U.S. artist Landon Meier. This fictional "band of tyranny" performs the election anthem for the "Moon on a Stick Party," adding a visual layer to the song's satirical message.

With nostalgic nods to 1980s pop, "Elected" feels both timeless and deeply relevant. As campaigning heats up and political sparring intensifies, Beldon Haigh hopes their song will bring joy, laughter, and provoke thought among the public.

