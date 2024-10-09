BJP Worked As Team, Cong Was A Divided House: Satish Poonia On Haryana Results

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Oct 9 (IANS) BJP Haryana in-charge and former state president Satish Poonia credited the BJP's win in Haryana to teamwork while also criticised the for being a divided house.

He said that the BJP worked silently on the ground in Haryana when Congress was busy creating a false narrative, adding that the Congress also lacked a clear face in the state as the party was divided between Bhupinder Hooda, Randeep Surjewala and Selja Kumari factions.

He also castigated Congress for putting the blame for their defeat on the EVMs, saying that instead of putting the blame on EVM batteries, they should rather charge their own batteries and work for longer hours.

Read interview excerpts:

IANS: Was Haryana a surprise victory for the BJP?

Satish Poonia: This was not a surprise victory for us as we were confident of winning. When Congress was busy making narratives on jawan (soldiers), kisan (farmers) and pahalwan (wrestlers), we were silently building a strong groundwork. We silently stole the ground within their feet and they did not even know how it happened. The Exit Polls was a poll meant for Congress' exit. People in Haryana have always been against Congress. We thoroughly worked on the ground after the Lok Sabha elections and removed the shortcomings and contested elections following a well-chalked-out strategy. Congress tried to spread confusion using protests and caste issues, but the people of Haryana chose BJP's development agenda.

IANS: Where did the Congress fail in its strategy?

Satish Poonia: The Congress was divided into Bhupinder Hooda, Randeep Surjewala and Selja Kumari factions which were busy spreading sponsored narratives. Congress lacked a clear face in the state. Initially, due to the counting of postal ballots, Congress became excited and even placed orders for sweets but later they had to run back. People understood their lies.

Congress should have realised that the political background of Haryana has always been against it - from Chaudhary Devi Lal to Bansi Lal, it has been an established fact. Congress tried to create a narrative that there was anti-incumbency in the state however there was no anti-incumbency. We won five out of ten Lok Sabha seats in Haryana. In the Assembly election also, the BJP received good support from farmers in several areas, which many people have overlooked. Our government garnered credibility as "Bina Parchi" and "Bina Kharchi Sarkar" and helped bring in a transparent government.

IANS: Congress claimed that soldiers, farmers and sportsmen were upset with the BJP.

Satish Poonia: Congress tried to create a false narrative. It was a drama staged by Congress. Elections are not won by making false narratives but by public sentiment. So, it was a myth created that soldiers, farmers and sportsmen were upset with the BJP. However, people knew the reality of the BJP.

IANS: Reportedly, all castes united to vote for BJP. How do you see this development?

Satish Poonia: BJP takes all sections along. All castes have voted for the BJP. There has never been a Jat versus non-Jat issue in Haryana. This was a false narrative created by the Congress. The BJP got votes from all castes as it was an election where people voted for the development of the state. The Haryana election is an example of how people trust the BJP. Team India and Team BJP should be congratulated for the same.

IANS: To whom should the BJP give credit for Haryana's victory?

Satish Poonia: The credit for the victory goes to three parties. The people of Haryana, BJP's central leadership which includes PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, President J.P. Nadda and all the members of the party who worked as a team. By securing a third consecutive government in Haryana, the party has demonstrated that the public continues to trust the BJP's policies and development work.

IANS: Congress has now started to blame EVMs for its loss.

Satish Poonia: They are not only speaking against the EVMs but EVM batteries too. Instead of putting the blame on EVM batteries, they should rather charge their own batteries and work for longer hours.

IANS: Will this result impact the bypolls in Rajasthan which will be held on seven seats?

Satish Poonia: Yes, the Haryana results will also benefit the BJP in Rajasthan, as the political and social structures of both states are quite similar.