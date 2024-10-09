UN Secretary-General delivers serious warning regarding escalating tensions in Lebanon

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, UN Secretary-General António Guterres delivered a serious warning regarding the escalating tensions in Lebanon, asserting that the country is on the brink of a full-scale war due to increasing Israeli military operations. He stressed the critical importance of respecting the and territorial integrity of all nations involved.



Guterres made these remarks during a press conference held at the United Nations headquarters in New York City, where he provided an overview of the ongoing crisis in the Gaza Strip and its repercussions for the broader region. He referred to the violence in both Gaza and Lebanon as part of a "genocidal war" being conducted by occupying forces, pointing out that Gaza has now entered its second year of intense conflict. This ongoing situation has been marked by profound humanitarian, political, and diplomatic crises, which he described as a significant moral failure.



Highlighting the dire circumstances, Guterres noted that Gaza has become a center of suffering since the escalation of violence began on October 7, 2023. He drew attention to the heartbreaking loss of civilian lives, which includes journalists, humanitarian workers, and UN personnel. He reported that Israeli military actions have caused extensive destruction, leading to the evacuation of hospitals and widespread power outages.



The Secretary-General raised alarms about proposed Israeli legislation that seeks to limit the activities of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in the occupied territories. He warned that such legislative efforts could have disastrous effects on an already critical humanitarian situation.



For several months, Guterres has been cautioning against the risk of the conflict spreading throughout the region, characterizing the Middle East as a powder keg poised for further violence. He highlighted the heightened tensions in the occupied West Bank, calling it a boiling point, and emphasized that military actions against Lebanon threaten regional stability. Guterres cited that over 2,000 individuals have died in Israeli attacks on Lebanon, underscoring the pressing urgency of the situation.



As tensions continue to escalate, Guterres's statements reflect a rising international concern regarding the humanitarian consequences of the ongoing conflict. They highlight the urgent need for diplomatic initiatives aimed at restoring peace and stability in the region.

