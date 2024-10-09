TCI Conference Kicks Off In Mexico, With AI, Collaboration As Driving Forces

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHIHUAHUA, Mexico, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global

TCI kicked off in the northern Mexican city of Chihuahua to address major challenges such as innovation, clusters, competitiveness, and the relocation of chains, or "nearshoring."



Under the theme "The Collaborative Future: AI & Human Progress through Clusters," the event brings together experts from more than 80 countries to discuss the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) and disruptive technologies on economic development and social welfare.



For three days, from October 8 to 10, Chihuahua will be the epicenter of this global discussion, which seeks to promote public policies and partnerships that foster sustainable growth and the creation of high-value jobs.



TCI President Merete Daniel Nielsen stressed to EFE the importance of collaboration in tackling global challenges, highlighting the role of clusters (conglomerates of companies with shared activities) as mechanisms for joint action.



"The theme of collaboration is very important, and it's spreading in many societies. This concept really forms the basic idea behind (the global conference), the focus on driving the mission that we need to collaborate to solve bigger challenges," she said.

Among the speakers are Italian-American economist

Mariana Mazzucato and technology and investment expert Rebeca Hwang.



Mazzucato, known for her studies on the role of the state in innovation, will deliver a keynote on how governments can be key drivers of technological development beyond their role as regulators.



Meanwhile, Hwang will share her experience creating technological ecosystems and applying AI to strengthen industrial clusters.

The state's Director of Economic Development, Luis Oliver Torres, emphasized that the event provides an opportunity to show the world how Chihuahua has created synergies between the private, academic, and government sectors.



Northern Mexico has successfully consolidated itself as a leader in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI), and the TCI Network conference reinforces the role of these ecosystems in job creation and improving global productivity. Moreover, events like this highlight the region's importance in international competitiveness.

The global TCI conference is recognized worldwide for offering a platform for dialogue and collaboration among experts from various fields. This year's event focuses on automation in transforming economies, the development of more resilient and sustainable clusters, and the creation of public policies that drive innovation.



SOURCE TCI Network

