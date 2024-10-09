Arsenal Capital Partners Announces The Formation Of Its Digital And AI Advisory Board

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arsenal Capital Partners ("Arsenal"), a leading private equity firm specializing in building technology-rich, market-leading healthcare and industrial growth companies, today announced the formation of its Digital and AI Advisory Board. The formation demonstrates Arsenal's long-standing commitment, leadership, and focus on core sciences with data capabilities.



The Digital and AI Advisory Board will work in close partnership with Arsenal's Digital,

AI, and Data Analytics Group and its Healthcare Advisory Board chaired by Dr. James Rothman, Ph.D., Sterling Professor of Cell Biology at Yale and 2013 Nobel Laureate in Physiology and Medicine. Leveraging their expertise in predictive analytics, artificial intelligence, and digital automation, this new advisory board will enhance Arsenal's approach to markets and strategies and provide strategic counsel to the firm and its healthcare portfolio to drive innovation, differentiation, and value creation.

Arsenal's Digital and AI Advisory Board is comprised of world-renowned luminaries in the biomedical data science field, including:



Dr. Amy Abernethy, MD, Ph.D., cofounder of Highlander Health and former Chief Medical Officer of Verily, Deputy Commissioner and acting Chief Information Officer of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and Chief Medical and Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President of Oncology of Flatiron Health;

Dr. Junaid Bajwa, MBBS, Senior Partner of Flagship Pioneering and former Chief Medical Scientist of Microsoft Research;

Dr. Nigam Shah, MBBS, Ph.D., Professor of Medicine and Biomedical Data Science at Stanford University and Chief Data Scientist of Stanford Health Care; and Dr. Dimitris Agrafiotis, Ph.D., FRSC, former Chief Digital Officer of Generate:Biomedicines, Chief Information Officer of the Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, and Chief Data Officer of Covance / Labcorp.

"Amy, Junaid, and Nigam have had an outsized impact on the field of biomedical informatics and have been uniquely able to translate theory to practice, and then practice to routine use," stated Dr. Dimitris Agrafiotis, Director of Digital, Analytics, and AI of Arsenal and co-chair of the Digital and AI Advisory Board. "Their piercing intellect, pragmatic mindset, and deep understanding of healthcare will be invaluable in our efforts to advance our understanding of human biology and address long-lasting inefficiencies in the healthcare system."

Dr. Amy Abernethy, co-chair of Arsenal's Digital and AI Advisory Board, said, "Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing healthcare by enabling more precise diagnoses, personalized treatment plans, and faster drug discoveries. By leveraging advanced AI tools, we can further advance the practices of clinical research, safety, and regulatory review, while improving outcomes and transforming the patient experience."

Steve McLean, a Senior Partner of Arsenal, observed, "There is little doubt that the healthcare industry is at the precipice of a significant transformation. The abundance of digitized data and exponential increases in computing power will have a material impact on the way new medicines are discovered and developed and how care is delivered. We are thrilled that these luminaries have agreed to help us reimagine what is possible and chart a viable path to making it a reality that benefits patients."

About Arsenal Capital Partners

Arsenal Capital Partners is a leading private equity investment firm that specializes in building market-leading industrial growth and healthcare companies. Since its inception in 2000, Arsenal has raised institutional equity investment funds totaling over $10 billion, completed more than 300 platform and add-on acquisitions, and achieved more than 35 realizations. The firm works with management teams to build strategically important companies with leading market positions, high growth, and high value-add. For more information, visit .

