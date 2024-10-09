Equifax Makes Differentiated Data Products Available On Google Cloud Analytics Hub And Marketplace

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Company's Expanded Partnership with Cloud Provides Real-time Access to Anonymized Data Insights for Faster Innovation

Equifax ® (NYSE: EFX ) has expanded its partnership with Google Cloud to securely deliver anonymized, differentiated data assets on the Google Cloud Analytics Hub , a data exchange backed by the power of BigQuery, Google Cloud's unified data platform, designed to enable efficient and secure data sharing across organizations. Equifax is committed to meeting its customers where they operate, and availability of Equifax data via Analytics Hub will provide developers with real-time access to Equifax insights to help increase the speed of product innovation. The partnership will also enable business users and data analysts to securely access, share and query data within Google Cloud's infrastructure to inform decision making across the organization.

"At Equifax, we believe that more data drives smarter decisions," said Todd Horvath, President of U.S. Information Solutions at Equifax. "By making our differentiated data available on Google Cloud's Analytics Hub we are not only helping our customers make predictive and informed decisions, but we are increasing the speed and agility of those decisions by meeting them on their channel of choice."

Customers are able to search and discover anonymized Equifax datasets on Google Cloud Marketplace , with secure data sharing access through the Google Cloud Analytics Hub. The initial datasets will include:

U.S. Consumer Credit Trends, which provides a unique perspective into anonymized, time-series credit data. These datasets cover the U.S. consumer credit population and are specifically attributed for trending, market analysis, benchmarking and research purposes across loan types such as auto loans and leases, bank cards, first mortgage originations, and student or personal loans.

Equifax Analytic Dataset TM, which is an unbiased, anonymized statistical sample of loan-level credit data and a representation of the U.S. credit active population. These insights enable users to better model delinquency, default, loss severity and prepayment.

B2bConnect TM Commercial Marketing Data , which

includes verified firmographic information on more than 61 million U.S. businesses and 185 million global businesses, such as vertical industry coding, revenues, number of employees, corporate hierarchy, and many other valuable attributes for better targeting of sales and marketing activities.

Google Cloud Analytics Hub offers customers a simplified and modern way to share data between organizations and enables users to drive insights at scale by taking advantage of built-in machine learning, artificial intelligence tools including the Vertex AI platform, and business intelligence tools such as BigQuery ML and Looker.

"Google Cloud and Equifax have a longstanding commitment to improving business decision making with data," said Stephen Orban, VP of Migrations, ISVs, and Marketplace at Google Cloud. "Our expanded partnership will bring powerful new datasets to Analytics Hub, such as credit trends that financial institutions can easily apply in BigQuery to better evaluate market and credit performance to enable smarter decisions."

Equifax participation in Google Cloud's Analytics Hub is enabled by the Equifax CloudTM , a technology and security infrastructure that is propelling the company toward becoming the industry's first cloud-native global data and analytics company of its size. At the core of how Equifax operates, the Equifax Cloud delivers real-time insights through multi-data assets at scale – leveraging built-in security, improved performance and always-on stability for faster and more efficient speed to market.

