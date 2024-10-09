Prokidney To Participate In The UBS Virtual Organ Restoration Day

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProKidney Corp. (Nasdaq: PROK) (“ProKidney”), a late clinical-stage biotech company focused on the development of a first-in-class cell therapy candidate for chronic kidney (CKD), today announced that senior members of the management team will be participating in the UBS Virtual Organ Restoration Day, which will be taking place on October 15, 2024.

UBS Virtual Organ Restoration Day

Date: Tuesday, October 15, 2024 Time: 9:00am ET Format: Fireside Chat Webcast Link:

The live webcast will also be accessible through the“Events” section of the Investor Relations tab within ProKidney's website at . Following the completion of the fireside chat, a replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

The ProKidney management team will also host one-on-one meetings during this event. Interested investors should contact their UBS representative to schedule meetings.

About ProKidney Corp.

ProKidney, a pioneer in the treatment of chronic kidney disease through innovations in cellular therapy, was founded in 2015 after a decade of research. ProKidney's lead product candidate, rilparencel (also known as REACT®), is a first-of-its-kind, patented, proprietary autologous cellular therapy being evaluated in Phase 2 and Phase 3 studies for its potential to preserve kidney function in diabetic patients at high risk of kidney failure. Rilparencel has received Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation from the FDA. For more information, please visit .

