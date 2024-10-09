Pakistan Evacuates 71 Nationals From Lebanon, Syria
(MENAFN- IANS) Islamabad, Oct 9 (IANS) The Pakistani government has evacuated 71 nationals from Lebanon and Syria on a special flight of the Pakistan International airlines that landed in the south Sindh province on Wednesday.
The flight carried four from Syria and 67 from Lebanon who travelled to Syria's Damascus by road before being airlifted to Pakistan, the Foreign Office of Pakistan said in a statement.
Security, transport and food arrangements were made by the Pakistan Embassies in Lebanon and Syria to ensure smooth evacuation from Lebanon, reports Xinhua news agency.
Departures from Lebanon began on September 27 and increased last week as Israel intensified its strikes against Hezbollah positions in Lebanon and targeted locations in Beirut.
