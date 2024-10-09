CORRECTION: AS Tallinna Sadam Operational Volumes For 2024 Q3 And 9 Months

In 2024 Q3, 3.1 million tons of cargo and 2.7 million passed through the harbors of Tallinna Sadam. Compared to the same period of previous year, the cargo volume increased by 7.2% and the number of passengers increased by 4.3%. The number of vessel calls increased by 5.9% reaching 1922 calls. The number of passengers travelling between the Estonian mainland and the main islands increased by 1.4% and the number of vehicles increased by 3.0%. The number of charter days of the icebreaker Botnica decreased by 58%, utility rate of the vessel was 27%.

Valdo Kalm, the chairman of the management board of Tallinna Sadam, commented on the results: "The third quarter has been positive in terms of operational volumes. Cargo volumes have continued to grow and this time across all types of cargo. In total, the volume increased by 209 thousand tons. The volumes of general cargo (+26%), liquid bulk (+16%) and containers (+11%) grew the most. The number of passengers was 113 thousand more than the previous year. This time the biggest percentage increase in the number of passengers has been brought by trips to Stockholm, which has been affected by addition of another ship to the line. The number of passengers on both Finnish routes has also increased. The growth in vessel calls is particularly pleasing, as it has a significant impact on the company's turnover. Both, the number of trips and the number of vehicles showed an increase in shipping volumes. The number of charter days of the icebreaker Botnica in the third quarter decreased due to repairs. At the same time, the difference in 9 months is smaller, because compared to last year, we managed to start the project-based summer work earlier," said Valdo Kalm.

The operational volumes of Tallinna Sadam group for 2024 Q3 and 9 months are presented in the following table. The data for Q3 2024 is preliminary as at 09.10.2024. The final volumes for the period may be specified and will be published in the following financial report.