Amir Sends Congratulations To Ethiopia's New President
Date
10/9/2024 7:17:03 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of congratulations today to President HE Taye Atske Selassie, on the occasion of his election and taking the constitutional oath as President of the federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, wishing him success and the relations between the two countries further development and growth.
