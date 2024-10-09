(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Poster presentations include new preclinical data demonstrating activity for palazestrant in combination with capivasertib and everolimus, and OP-3136, Olema's KAT6 inhibitor, in combination with palazestrant and other targeted agents SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Olema” or“Olema Oncology”, Nasdaq: OLMA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for women's cancers, today announced that it will be presenting multiple posters during the 36th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics (ENA 2024) taking place October 23-25, 2024, in Barcelona, Spain.

Details of the ENA 2024 poster presentations are:

Title : Combining palazestrant, a CERAN, and everolimus, an mTOR inhibitor, enhances tumor suppression in ER+/HER2- breast cancer models Poster/Abstract : 211 Session: Poster Session 300, Exhibition Hall Date/Time : Thursday, October 24, 2024, from 09:00 to 17:30 CEST





Title : Combining palazestrant, a CERAN, and capivasertib, a pan-AKT inhibitor, enhances tumor suppression in ER+/HER2- breast cancer models Poster/Abstract : 212 Session: Poster Session 300, Exhibition Hall Date/Time : Thursday, October 24, 2024, from 09:00 to 17:30 CEST





Title : Combining OP-3136, a KAT6 inhibitor, with endocrine therapy and CDK4/6 inhibitor enhances anti-tumor activity in ER+/HER2- breast cancer models Poster/Abstract : 230 Session: Poster Session 300, Exhibition Hall Date/Time : Thursday, October 24, 2024, from 09:00 to 17:30 CEST

Additional information, including abstracts for these presentations, can be found on the ENA website . Copies of the posters will be made available on the Publications page of Olema's website in alignment with the Symposium's embargo policy.

About Palazestrant (OP-1250)

Palazestrant (OP-1250) is a novel, orally-available small molecule with dual activity as both a complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and selective ER degrader (SERD). It is currently being investigated in patients with recurrent, locally advanced or metastatic ER-positive (ER+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) breast cancer. In clinical studies, palazestrant completely blocks ER-driven transcriptional activity in both wild-type and mutant forms of metastatic ER+ breast cancer and has demonstrated anti-tumor efficacy along with attractive pharmacokinetics and exposure, favorable tolerability, CNS penetration, and combinability with CDK4/6 inhibitors. Palazestrant has been granted U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Fast Track designation for the treatment of ER+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer that has progressed following one or more lines of endocrine therapy with at least one line given in combination with a CDK4/6 inhibitor. It is being evaluated both as a single agent in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial, OPERA-01, and in Phase 1/2 combination studies with CDK4/6 inhibitors (palbociclib and ribociclib), a PI3Ka inhibitor (alpelisib), and an mTOR inhibitor (everolimus). For more information on OPERA-01, please visit .

About Olema Oncology

Olema Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the standard of care and improving outcomes for women living with cancer. Olema is advancing a pipeline of novel therapies by leveraging our deep understanding of endocrine-driven cancers, nuclear receptors, and mechanisms of acquired resistance. Our lead product candidate, palazestrant (OP-1250), is a proprietary, orally-available complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and a selective ER degrader (SERD), currently in a Phase 3 clinical trial called OPERA-01. In addition, Olema is developing a potent KAT6 inhibitor (OP-3136). Olema is headquartered in San Francisco and has operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit us at .

Contact:

Courtney O'Konek, Vice President, Corporate Communications

...