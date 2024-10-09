C4 Therapeutics Announces Presentations And Participation In 7Th Annual Targeted Protein Degradation & Induced Proximity Summit

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing targeted protein degradation science, today announced its participation in the 7th Annual Targeted Protein Degradation & Induced Proximity Summit, to be held October 28-31, 2024, in Boston, MA. Four members of the company's leadership team will deliver oral presentations or participate on panels to demonstrate the company's expertise in designing and developing highly catalytic orally bioavailable degraders that have the potential to transform patients' lives.



Details of the company's participation are as follows:

Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Panel Discussion: CEO Think Tank: A Strategic Look at Targeted Protein Degradation & Induced Proximity Field

Time: 9:30 am ET

C4T Participant: Andrew Hirsch, president and chief executive officer

Oral Presentation: Clinical Insights on Leveraging Kinetics-Based PKPD Modeling to Drive Degrader Optimization

Time: 11:30 am ET

C4T Presenter: Stew Fisher, Ph.D., chief scientific officer

Wednesday, October 30, 2024

Oral Presentation: Initial Clinical Data from the Ongoing Clinical Trial of CFT1946

Time: 8:30 am ET

C4T Presenter: Len Reyno, M.D., chief medical officer

Panel Discussion: Lessons Learned from a Major Strategic Partnership Deal for a Platform

Time: 4:10 pm ET

C4T Participant: Scott Boyle, Ph.D., chief business officer

Panel Discussion: Lessons Learned from a Major Strategic Partnership Deal for an Asset

Time: 4:55 pm ET

C4T Participant: Scott Boyle, Ph.D., chief business officer

Additional information about the 7th Annual Targeted Protein Degradation & Induced Proximity Summit, including an overview for each of the above sessions, is available on the conference website .

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to delivering on the promise of targeted protein degradation science to create a new generation of medicines that transforms patients' lives. C4T is progressing targeted oncology programs through clinical studies and leveraging its TORPEDO® platform to efficiently design and optimize small-molecule medicines to address difficult-to-treat diseases. C4T's degrader medicines are designed to harness the body's natural protein recycling system to rapidly degrade disease-causing proteins, offering the potential to overcome drug resistance, drug undruggable targets and improve patient outcomes. For more information, please visit .

