MADD Canada And KAG Canada Honour Alberta Victim In Road Safety Campaign

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EDMONTON, Alberta, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its latest mobile road safety campaign, MADD Canada is joining forces with KAG Canada to pay tribute to Geo Mounsef, a two-year-old boy killed in an alcohol-related crash on May 19, 2013, in Edmonton.



In honour of Geo and to prevent other families from experiencing similar pain, MADD Canada and KAG Canada are unveiling a new truck decal featuring Geo's photo and a message urging people to call 911 if they suspect a driver is impaired. The new decal, which will be unveiled today at KAG Canada Head Office in Edmonton will be placed on 20 truck trailers that travel regularly across Canada and are seen by thousands of motorists each day, reminding them of the importance of driving sober.

“Geo's story is a heartbreaking reminder of the real, devastating impact of impaired driving, a crime that is entirely preventable,” said Tanya Hansen Pratt, MADD Canada National President.“We hope that by sharing the Mounsef's family story and urging people to act, we can save lives and prevent other people from experiencing such a tremendous loss.”

The new decals featuring Geo's photo are the latest in an ongoing Campaign 911 initiative MADD Canada and KAG Canada have partnered on since 2012. The mobile road safety campaign raises awareness about the consequences of impaired driving and empowers the public to help law enforcement remove impaired drivers from the road before a tragedy occurs. A total of 11 victims, including Geo Mounsef, have been featured on the truck decals since the initiative began in 2012. In total, 280 of KAG Canada's truck trailers across Canada feature these awareness decals.

“We are honoured to have Geo's memory serve as a powerful message on these trucks,” said Geo's parents, Sage Morin and George Mounsef. The pain of living without Geo has been constant since we tragically lost him 11 years ago. While nothing can bring Geo back, we hope his story will save lives and prevent another tragedy like the one that took him.”

MADD Canada and KAG Canada's partnership aims to turn the Mounsef's tragedy into a powerful force for change, ensuring that no other family endures the unimaginable pain that Geo's family will live with forever. For many years, KAG Canada has been a steadfast partner in MADD Canada's mission to stop impaired driving. In addition to the awareness messaging on its truck trailers, KAG Canada is an Official and National Sponsor of Project Red Ribbon, MADD Canada's iconic holiday awareness campaign, and a National Sponsor of the School Program, an education program delivered annually to over 150,000 students across Canada in English and French.



Information on the signs of an impaired driver and tips on how to report them are available on MADD Canada's website at:

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in close to 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. To learn more, visit .

About KAG Canada

KAG Canada is the Canadian service group for The Kenan Advantage Group, Inc., (KAG). KAG is North America's largest tank truck transporter and logistics provider. Their company encompasses Westcan Bulk Transport, RTL Construction, Les Distributions Carl Beaulac, Paul's Hauling, Connectrans Logistics Ltd., and Valley West Transport. Since 1964, KAG Canada has grown from a small fleet based out of Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan to a North American leader in the bulk transportation industry. Through their hauling companies under KAG Canada, they have 60-years of experience and serve over 600 customers in the agriculture, petroleum, energy sector and mining industries. Their Northern based company, RTL Construction, specializes in civil and industrial construction. KAG Canada is one team driven to make a difference. Visit to learn more.

