Viasat To Enhance Business Aviation In-Flight Connectivity With Uncapped Speeds, Expanded Capacity And Increased Network Prioritization

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat (NASDAQ: VSAT ), a global leader in satellite communications, today unveiled a variety of ground-breaking enhancements to its satellite and service model that will raise the bar for business in-flight connectivity. Viasat's Jet ConneX customers will be the first to benefit from major performance improvements on selected plans, with the introduction of features such as uncapped speeds, expanded capacity and increased network prioritization.

Hundreds of existing customers are already trialing the enhancement program, titled JetXP, which has been developed following extensive consultation with customers, partners and research agencies, in addition to detailed analysis of usage trends over the past year. The research indicated that expectations around business aviation connectivity have evolved considerably. Traditional speed-based plans are now outdated, especially those that advertise a top-speed without details around when, where and how frequently it will be achieved. Instead, the business aviation industry has broadened its focus to the overall experience.

This sentiment was further reinforced by the results of Viasat's 2024 business aviation in-flight connectivity survey , which found that reliability, coverage, consistency, value for money and overall experience (including white-glove customer service and 24/7 global support) were deemed more important than fast speeds alone.

Initial results from JetXP customer trials have been extremely positive, highlighting an even better experience. This includes applications such as bulk file transfers, real-time entertainment and web browsing, which have traditionally performed strongly using Jet ConneX, but have become even more reliable, consistent and snappy.

Kai Tang, Head of Business Aviation at Viasat, said: "JetXP is the latest example of Jet ConneX's continuous evolution and offers an entirely different way of thinking, for Viasat and the market as whole. By enhancing our network and unleashing its full power to business aviation customers, we'll consistently meet a defined quality of experience across different applications, devices and flight routes, from the busiest airports to the most remote locations. And customer trials have already shown these are not empty promises; we have data to back our claims from hundreds of real operators on our live network.

"This marks a turning point. Until now, connectivity providers have used speed and allowances to determine which service plan a business aviation customer should be placed on, with complicated service level agreements that are often difficult to assess. However, this approach does not resonate with today's market. Customers are savvy enough to understand that speed alone will never meet their requirements and beyond a certain bandwidth threshold, higher speed has little impact on actual passenger experience. As the breadth and depth of criteria used to assess connectivity becomes more mature, the days of speed test decision-making are over. Operators are looking at the overall experience and that's where JetXP really excels."

JetXP marks an important step in harmonizing Viasat's business aviation service offering and network management strategy, following its acquisition of Inmarsat last year. The program combines the unique expertise, experience, technology and data of both companies, utilizing the aspects that were most beneficial to customers.

Tang continued: "JetXP is a unique proposition that could only be achieved following the coming together of Viasat and Inmarsat as two in-flight connectivity leaders in business aviation. Its due to the combination of our world-class technology, expertise and innovation, built over 35 years alongside our partner ecosystem, which includes business aviation's leading value-added resellers, OEMs and MROs."

As business aviation's leading provider of in-flight connectivity, Viasat's services are activated on more than 5,000 business jets around the world, representing more than 70% of the satellite connected market. Service plans for Jet ConneX are available through a global network of distribution partners, which consists of Collins Aerospace, Honeywell and Satcom Direct, with the added assurance of regular, incremental capacity enhancements and advanced onboard equipment upgrades in the years to come.

About Viasat

Forward-Looking Statements

