Defense Intel Chief Took Direct Part At Key Stage Of Vovchansk Operation - Unit Commander

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the liberation of the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant, the head of the HUR defense intelligence agency, Kyrylo Budanov, personally led the mission at its critical stage.

That's according to HUR's Stuhna special missions unit commander, call sign Linux, who spoke on the air of national television, Ukrinform reports.

"It is no secret that Kyrylo Budanov often directly participates in missions. Specifically, in that operation, he was with us at a key moment, at a key stage. He was out there for several days to directly lead the mission. Of course, this supports our fighters, giving them better motivation," said the scout.

He noted that an important stage of the operation was to amass forces and equipment in the area while staying invisible for the enemy.

"For specialized units, this is pure classic. This was a complex multi-stage mission involving a large amount of forces and assets: unmanned systems, artillery, and battle-hardened soldiers with experience in gaining control of such premises. So this was our task, and we fulfilled it," said the unit commander.

According to the scout, one of the important factors was clear coordination between the groups of the Timur unit involved in the assault: the Stuhna, Paragon, Yunger, RDK, BDK, and Terror.

"Each of these groups had their own specific task, and coordination was ensured. This is always crucial for any unit," Linux emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on September 24, HUR's special operations units liberated the premises of the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant, having eliminated dozens of Russia's elite fighters.