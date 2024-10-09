عربي


Kuwait Amir Receives Credentials Of Arab, Foreign Ambassadors

10/9/2024 7:08:03 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace on Wednesday the credentials of the newly appointed Ambassadors of South Korea, Czech Republic, Spain, Somalia, France, and Burkina Faso.
Senior officials of the state attended the ceremony. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

