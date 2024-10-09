Kuwait Amir Receives Credentials Of Arab, Foreign Ambassadors

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber received at Bayan Palace on Wednesday the credentials of the newly appointed Ambassadors of South Korea, Czech Republic, Spain, Somalia, France, and Burkina Faso. Senior officials of the state attended the ceremony. (end) tab

