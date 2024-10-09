Kuwait Amir Receives Credentials Of Arab, Foreign Ambassadors
10/9/2024 7:08:03 AM
KUWAIT, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace on Wednesday the credentials of the newly appointed Ambassadors of South Korea, Czech Republic, Spain, Somalia, France, and Burkina Faso.
