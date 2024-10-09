(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Ryvu will present 4 posters on: RVU305 (MTA-cooperative PRMT5 inhibitor), demonstrating a potentially best-in-class profile, WRN program, in lead optimization, ONCO Prime platform, highlighting target discovery in synthetic lethality and RVU120, with an update from the solid tumor study - AMNYS-51.

Ryvu Therapeutics (WSE: RVU), a clinical-stage drug discovery and

development company focusing on novel small molecule therapies that address emerging targets in

oncology, will present four posters with clinical and preclinical data from RVU120 (CDK8/19 inhibitor), RVU305 (MTA-cooperative PRMT5 inhibitor), WRN and novel synthetic lethality programs at the 2024 EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium (ENA), October 23-25, Barcelona, Spain.

"We are thrilled to showcase our latest advancements on RVU120, RVU305, and other synthetic lethality projects at the 2024 EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium this year. The strong preclinical data from our PRMT5 synthetic lethality program is highly encouraging as we target IND/CTA filing and continue to advance our project toward clinical studies."

- said Krzysztof Brzózka, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer.



Poster highlights:

Discovery of novel MTA-cooperative PRMT5 inhibitors as targeted therapeutics for MTAP-deleted cancers

ENA24-0205

Session date and time:

Wednesday, October 23 (12:00-19:00 CEST)

Ryvu has developed a potentially best-in-class MTA-cooperative PRMT5 inhibitor, RVU305, demonstrating favorable drug-like properties and effective PRMT5 inhibition dependent on MTA binding. Structure-based optimization has resulted in a compound exerting selective efficacy in MTAP-deleted cell lines and a DMPK profile suitable for oral administration. RVU305 exhibits robust antiproliferative activity in MTAP-null cancer models, with a favorable safety margin in MTAP wild-type cells. Comparative studies against other clinical-stage PRMT5 inhibitors confirmed RVU305's favorable antitumor activity in vitro and in vivo. Overall, the findings highlight the potential of RVU305 as a promising therapeutic option for patients with MTAP-deleted cancers.

Discovery of WRN inhibitors as targeted therapy in the treatment of microsatellite unstable (MSI-H) tumors

ENA24-0364

Wednesday, October 23 (12:00-19:00 CEST)



Ryvu is developing a series of potent and selective WRN helicase inhibitors that demonstrate pronounced efficacy in tumors with high microsatellite instability (MSI-H). These compounds show nanomolar potency in viability assays in MSI-H cell lines, with excellent selectivity over microsatellite-stable (MSS) cells. In in vivo studies, RVU305 strongly suppressed tumor growth in an MSI-H model (SW48) while not impacting the MSS model (SW620). Additionally, the compounds exhibit favorable pharmacokinetics, achieving optimal exposure and target engagement, further enhancing their therapeutic potential in MSI-H cancers.

Exploring synthetic lethality and novel drug combinations in patient-derived cells

ENA24-0395

Wednesday, October 23 (12:00-19:00 CEST)

Ryvu has developed a proprietary platform, ONCO Prime, to discover novel synthetic lethal (SL) inhibitors targeting key oncogenic drivers such as KRAS and other mutations. Initial data are presented in colorectal cancer (CRC), but the platform has the potential to discover novel SL targets across all tumor types. ONCO Prime uses human intestinal stem cell (hISC)-derived cancer model cells, patient-derived xenografts (PDXs), and clinical samples to conduct genomic and functional analyses. By integrating CRISPR/Cas9 technology and machine learning, Ryvu generated isogenic cancer models, performed high-throughput screenings, and validated the findings through transcriptomic profiling of clinically relevant samples. This approach enabled the identification of essential and tumor suppressor genes critical for CRC and other cancers, focusing on SL targets specific to transformed cells.

Phase I/II trial of RVU120, a CDK8/CDK19 inhibitor in patients with relapsed/refractory metastatic or advanced solid tumors

34

Wednesday, October 23 (12:00-19:00 CEST)

RVU120 is being tested in patients with solid tumors in an ongoing Phase I/II clinical trial, AMNYS-51. RVU120 has demonstrated a manageable safety profile across multiple dose levels and dosing schedules in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors. No dose-limiting toxicities (DLTs) were observed, and most treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) were mild to moderate, with nausea and vomiting being the most common. Stable disease (SD) was achieved in multiple patients, with tumor size reductions in three patients with adenoid cystic carcinoma (AdCC). The recommended phase 2 dose (RP2D) for the QOD schedule was identified as 250 mg, with dose escalation continuing for the QD schedule. These promising safety and preliminary efficacy results support further clinical investigation of RVU120.

Ryvu Therapeutics will host a webinar to discuss new data from our latest poster presentations. The date and time of the webinar will be announced soon.

About Ryvu Therapeutics

Ryvu Therapeutics is a clinical-stage drug discovery and development company focused on novel small-molecule therapies that address emerging targets in oncology. Internally discovered pipeline candidates at Ryvu use diverse therapeutic mechanisms driven by emerging knowledge of cancer biology, including small molecules directed at kinases, synthetic lethality, and immuno-oncology targets.

Ryvu's most advanced program is RVU120, a selective CDK8/CDK19 kinase inhibitor with the potential to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. RVU120 is currently in Phase II development (i) as a monotherapy for the treatment of

patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (r/r AML) and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (HR-MDS) – the RIVER-52 study, (ii) in combination with venetoclax for the treatment of patients with r/r AML – the RIVER-81 study,

(iii) as a monotherapy for the treatment of patients with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (LR-MDS) – the REMARK study. SEL24 (MEN1703) is a dual PIM/FLT3 kinase inhibitor licensed to the Menarini Group that is expected to start a Phase II study in

diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) in

Q4

2024. RVU305, a potentially best-in-class PRMT5 inhibitor aiming to treat multiple solid tumors, is currently undergoing IND/CTA-enabling studies. Ryvu Therapeutics is also engaged in oncology collaborations with BioNTech and Exelixis.

The Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Kraków, Poland. Ryvu is listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange and is a component of the mWIG40 index. For more information, please visit , X.com, linkedin

