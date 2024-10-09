(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pickup Truck in Us 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pickup truck market in us is forecasted to grow by USD 49.4 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.6%

The report on the pickup truck market in us provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased utility of pickup trucks, increasing product portfolio for pickup trucks, and increasing penetration of advanced driver assistance features in pickup trucks in us.

This study identifies the increasing incorporation of lighter materials in pickup truck manufacturing as one of the prime reasons driving the pickup truck market in us growth during the next few years. Also, development of electric pickup trucks and adoption of autonomous technologies in electric pickup trucks will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pickup truck vendors. Also, the pickup truck market in us analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.

This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Market Positioning of Vendors



Ford Motor Co.

General Electric Co.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Hyundai Motor Co.

Isuzu Motors Ltd.

Mitsubishi Motors Corp.

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

Rivian Automotive LLC

Stellantis NV

Tesla Inc.

Toyota Motor Corp. Volkswagen AG

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Pickup Truck Market in US 2018 - 2022

4.2 Product segment analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 Type segment analysis 2018 - 2022

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Full-size pickup truck - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 Small-size and mid-size pickup truck - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Extended cab and crew cab - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.4 Regular cab - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market opportunities/restraints

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Competitive Analysis

