Wednesday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This Wednesday's broadcast schedule offers a diverse array of live soccer matches on TV and platforms.



Viewers can enjoy games from the Brazilian Championship , Women's Champions League, and the CONMEBOL Libertadores Feminina.



The day's schedule includes major Brasileirão games, such as Atlético-MG vs Grêmio, as well as important European and South American women's matches.

Brazilian Championship







7:30 PM – Atlético-MG vs Grêmio – Premiere



8:00 PM – Botafogo-SP vs Guarani – Premiere (Serie B)

9:00 PM – Paysandu vs Chapecoense – Canal GOAT (Serie B)







1:45 PM – Bayern Munich vs Arsenal – Youtube/@DAZNWomensFootball



1:45 PM – Hammarby vs St. Pölten – Youtube/@DAZNWomensFootball



4:00 PM – Manchester City vs Barcelona – MAX and Youtube/@DAZNWomensFootball

4:00 PM – Valerenga vs Juventus – Youtube/@DAZNWomensFootball







5:30 PM – Libertad vs Corinthians – Sportv, BandSports, Youtube/@CazeTV, and Youtube/@canalgoatbr



5:30 PM – Boca Juniors vs Adiffem – Youtube/@canalgoatbr



8:00 PM – Santos vs Olimpia – Sportv, BandSports, Youtube/@CazeTV, and Youtube/@canalgoatbr

8:00 PM – Colo-Colo vs Always Ready – Youtube/@canalgoatbr





The Atlético-MG vs Grêmio game will be broadcast live on Premiere at 7:30 PM.







7:30 PM – Atlético-MG vs Grêmio



8:00 PM – Botafogo-SP vs Guarani

9:00 PM – Paysandu vs Chapecoense







5:30 PM – Libertad vs Corinthians – CONMEBOL Libertadores Feminina

8:00 PM – Santos vs Olimpia – CONMEBOL Libertadores Feminina







5:30 PM – Libertad vs Corinthians – CONMEBOL Libertadores Feminina

8:00 PM – Santos vs Olimpia – CONMEBOL Libertadores Feminina







5:30 PM – Boca Juniors vs Adiffem – CONMEBOL Libertadores Feminina



8:00 PM – Colo-Colo vs Always Ready – CONMEBOL Libertadores Feminina

9:00 PM – Paysandu vs Chapecoense – Brazilian Championship Serie B





4:00 PM – Manchester City vs Barcelona – UEFA Women's Champions League







UEFA Champions League: SBT (free-to-air TV), TNT Sports (pay TV), and MAX (streaming)



Brazilian Championship Serie B: BAND (free-to-air TV), SPORTV (pay TV), and Canal GOAT (Youtube)



Copa Libertadores: Globo (free-to-air TV), ESPN (pay TV), Disney+ and Paramount+ (streaming)



Women's Copa Libertadores: CANAL GOAT (Youtube) / SPORTV (pay TV)



Copa Sudamericana: SBT (free-to-air TV), ESPN (pay TV), and Disney+ (streaming)



English League Cup: ESPN (pay TV) and Disney+ (streaming)



Brazilian U-17 Championship: SPORTV (pay TV) and Globoplay (streaming)

Futsal World Cup: Cazé TV (Youtube)



UEFA Women's Champions LeagueCONMEBOL Libertadores FemininaWhere to Watch Atlético-MG vs Grêmio Live Today for the Brazilian Championship?Which Soccer Games Will Be Broadcast Live Today?PremiereSportvCazéTV (Youtube)Canal GOAT (Youtube)MAXBroadcast Rights for Major CompetitionsWednesday's Soccer Games: Where to Watch Live and Schedules