Wednesday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules
Date
10/9/2024 7:00:12 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This Wednesday's broadcast schedule offers a diverse array of live soccer matches on TV and online platforms.
Viewers can enjoy games from the Brazilian Championship , UEFA Women's Champions League, and the CONMEBOL Libertadores Feminina.
The day's schedule includes major Brasileirão games, such as Atlético-MG vs Grêmio, as well as important European and South American women's matches.
Brazilian Championship
7:30 PM – Atlético-MG vs Grêmio – Premiere
8:00 PM – Botafogo-SP vs Guarani – Premiere (Serie B)
9:00 PM – Paysandu vs Chapecoense – Canal GOAT (Serie B)
UEFA Women's Champions League
1:45 PM – Bayern Munich vs Arsenal – Youtube/@DAZNWomensFootball
1:45 PM – Hammarby vs St. Pölten – Youtube/@DAZNWomensFootball
4:00 PM – Manchester City vs Barcelona – MAX and Youtube/@DAZNWomensFootball
4:00 PM – Valerenga vs Juventus – Youtube/@DAZNWomensFootball
CONMEBOL Libertadores Feminina
5:30 PM – Libertad vs Corinthians – Sportv, BandSports, Youtube/@CazeTV, and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
5:30 PM – Boca Juniors vs Adiffem – Youtube/@canalgoatbr
8:00 PM – Santos vs Olimpia – Sportv, BandSports, Youtube/@CazeTV, and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
8:00 PM – Colo-Colo vs Always Ready – Youtube/@canalgoatbr
Broadcast Rights for Major Competitions
UEFA Champions League: SBT (free-to-air TV), TNT Sports (pay TV), and MAX (streaming)
Brazilian Championship Serie B: BAND (free-to-air TV), SPORTV (pay TV), and Canal GOAT (Youtube)
Copa Libertadores: Globo (free-to-air TV), ESPN (pay TV), Disney+ and Paramount+ (streaming)
Women's Copa Libertadores: CANAL GOAT (Youtube) / SPORTV (pay TV)
Copa Sudamericana: SBT (free-to-air TV), ESPN (pay TV), and Disney+ (streaming)
English League Cup: ESPN (pay TV) and Disney+ (streaming)
Brazilian U-17 Championship: SPORTV (pay TV) and Globoplay (streaming)
Futsal World Cup: Cazé TV (Youtube)
