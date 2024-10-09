عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Wednesday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules


10/9/2024 7:00:12 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This Wednesday's broadcast schedule offers a diverse array of live soccer matches on TV and online platforms.

Viewers can enjoy games from the Brazilian Championship , UEFA Women's Champions League, and the CONMEBOL Libertadores Feminina.

The day's schedule includes major Brasileirão games, such as Atlético-MG vs Grêmio, as well as important European and South American women's matches.
Brazilian Championship


  • 7:30 PM – Atlético-MG vs Grêmio – Premiere
  • 8:00 PM – Botafogo-SP vs Guarani – Premiere (Serie B)
  • 9:00 PM – Paysandu vs Chapecoense – Canal GOAT (Serie B)

UEFA Women's Champions League

  • 1:45 PM – Bayern Munich vs Arsenal – Youtube/@DAZNWomensFootball
  • 1:45 PM – Hammarby vs St. Pölten – Youtube/@DAZNWomensFootball
  • 4:00 PM – Manchester City vs Barcelona – MAX and Youtube/@DAZNWomensFootball
  • 4:00 PM – Valerenga vs Juventus – Youtube/@DAZNWomensFootball


CONMEBOL Libertadores Feminina

  • 5:30 PM – Libertad vs Corinthians – Sportv, BandSports, Youtube/@CazeTV, and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
  • 5:30 PM – Boca Juniors vs Adiffem – Youtube/@canalgoatbr
  • 8:00 PM – Santos vs Olimpia – Sportv, BandSports, Youtube/@CazeTV, and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
  • 8:00 PM – Colo-Colo vs Always Ready – Youtube/@canalgoatbr

Where to Watch Atlético-MG vs Grêmio Live Today for the Brazilian Championship?

  • The Atlético-MG vs Grêmio game will be broadcast live on Premiere at 7:30 PM.

Which Soccer Games Will Be Broadcast Live Today?
Premiere

  • 7:30 PM – Atlético-MG vs Grêmio
  • 8:00 PM – Botafogo-SP vs Guarani
  • 9:00 PM – Paysandu vs Chapecoense

Sportv

  • 5:30 PM – Libertad vs Corinthians – CONMEBOL Libertadores Feminina
  • 8:00 PM – Santos vs Olimpia – CONMEBOL Libertadores Feminina

CazéTV (Youtube)

  • 5:30 PM – Libertad vs Corinthians – CONMEBOL Libertadores Feminina
  • 8:00 PM – Santos vs Olimpia – CONMEBOL Libertadores Feminina

Canal GOAT (Youtube)

  • 5:30 PM – Boca Juniors vs Adiffem – CONMEBOL Libertadores Feminina
  • 8:00 PM – Colo-Colo vs Always Ready – CONMEBOL Libertadores Feminina
  • 9:00 PM – Paysandu vs Chapecoense – Brazilian Championship Serie B

MAX

  • 4:00 PM – Manchester City vs Barcelona – UEFA Women's Champions League

Broadcast Rights for Major Competitions

  • UEFA Champions League: SBT (free-to-air TV), TNT Sports (pay TV), and MAX (streaming)
  • Brazilian Championship Serie B: BAND (free-to-air TV), SPORTV (pay TV), and Canal GOAT (Youtube)
  • Copa Libertadores: Globo (free-to-air TV), ESPN (pay TV), Disney+ and Paramount+ (streaming)
  • Women's Copa Libertadores: CANAL GOAT (Youtube) / SPORTV (pay TV)
  • Copa Sudamericana: SBT (free-to-air TV), ESPN (pay TV), and Disney+ (streaming)
  • English League Cup: ESPN (pay TV) and Disney+ (streaming)
  • Brazilian U-17 Championship: SPORTV (pay TV) and Globoplay (streaming)
  • Futsal World Cup: Cazé TV (Youtube)

Wednesday's Soccer Games: Where to Watch Live and Schedules

MENAFN09102024007421016031ID1108761399


The Rio Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search